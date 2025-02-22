Man arrested after stabbing attack at Berlin Holocaust Memorial

German police have arrested a man over a stabbing attack at Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial that left a Spanish tourist seriously injured.

While there was no immediate indication of a motive for the attack, the incident took place on Friday just two days before Germans vote in a national election.

Berlin police spokesman Florian Nath told a news conference that the attack happened at 6 p.m. “probably with a knife. Maybe with something else.”

The attack took place at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, near the Brandenburg Gate, which honours the memory of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Police later arrested a man who had blood on his hands after they surrounded the memorial grounds.

They handcuffed the male, and seized what appeared to be a weapon.

The victim was identified as a 30-year-old Spanish man, who was taken to a hospital, with serious, but not life-theatening injuries.