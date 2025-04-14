Man arrested after suspected arson attack at Jewish governor’s home

A 38-year-old man has been arrested over a suspected arson attack at Governor Josh Shapiro’s Pennsylvania Residence, hours after he and his family marked the first night of Passover.

Cody Balmer faces charges of attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

At a news conference on Sunday, Shapiro said he was “obviously emotional” as he recalled what had happened. The Democrat and his family were able to evacuate unscathed, but their home in the state capital of Harrisburg was severely damaged.

“I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempted to put on me by attacking us as they did last night,” he told reporters.

“When we were in the state dining room last night, we told the story of Passover,” he said – adding that Balmer’s motives were not known.

Police Deputy Commissioner George Bivens said the suspect had a homemade incendiary device in his possession and was arrested in the Harrisburg area.

Authorities believe the suspect was able to hop a fence surrounding the home and get inside to start the blaze, which is still being investigated.

One of the most prominent Jewish politicians in the US, Shapiro was asleep at home with his wife Lori and their four children—Sophia, Jonah, Max and Reuben—when the fire began in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The governor and his family were in a separate part of the 29,000 sq ft brick residence at the time in Harrisburg.

The Georgian-style home has housed eight governors.