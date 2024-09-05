Man carrying gun is shot dead near Munich’s Israeli consulate

An armed man has been shot dead by police near the Israeli consulate in Munich, Germany, after being spotted in the area carrying a long firearm.

Eye-witnesses said at least a dozen shots were fired during the incident, which took place 52 years to the day after the 1972 attack on Israeli athletes by gunmen from Palestinian terror group Black September.

An extensive police operation was under way in Munich on Thursday after the man reportedly approached the Israeli general consulate with the weapon.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

After the shooting, police decided to raise security at Munich’s main synagogue.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser also said the protection of Israeli institutions is of the highest priority after the shooting.

The Israeli consulate was closed for a memorial service on anniversary of 1972 Munich massacre.

Bavarian police said they were working to “clarify” the situation and warned against speculation.

It was later confirmed the suspect had died and the area was cordoned off around Karolinenplatz.

Munich’s documentation centre for the history of National Socialism opened nine years ago on the site of the former Nazi party’s headquarters or “Brown House”.

In a statement shared on social media shortly before 9am BST, Munich Police announced police officers “fired shots at a suspicious person”, who was “hit”.

In a second message, the force added: “There are currently no indications of any other suspects in connection with the operation.

“Many forces are on site at the incident site and are clarifying the situation. Further information will follow.”