Masorti rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg announces retirement

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg is stepping down as senior rabbi of New North London Synagogue after 40 years. He will retire at the end of 2025, retaining the honorary title of rabbi emeritus.

Rabbi Wittenberg, who was the Finchley community’s first full-time rabbi, said he was “deeply grateful to New North London Synagogue (NNLS) for many years of partnership. The congregation was generous enough to hire me as their youth worker, encourage me to study for the rabbinate, and then to appoint me, and keep me on, as rabbi.

“For all these years, countless members of the community have inspired, encouraged, supported, challenged and motivated me to try to live what I hope has been, and will continue to be, a worthwhile life, following the faith, practices and values of Judaism.”

He added: “I am grateful, too, that the community is vibrant, with excellent lay, professional and rabbinic leadership. I have every confidence in its future, and its ongoing important role in Masorti Judaism and in the life of Anglo-Jewry. I am looking forward to working in other fields, especially interfaith and environment, as well as to continuing to care for the community I love as Rabbi Emeritus.”

The Chairs of NNLS, Vicky Fox and Bruce Rigal, paid tribute to the synagogue’s ‘beloved and influential’ Senior Rabbi, adding: “Rabbi Jonathan has led and cared for us with great kindness, wisdom, and indefatigable energy. His deep love of Judaism, care for others, his integrity and passion for social justice have touched us profoundly. He he will leave a lasting legacy of a community that prays not only with their hearts but also with their actions. We express our deep appreciation for his leadership and service to the community.”

They added that the community has “strong foundations” and will continue to “thrive and flourish”, supported and sustained by our “dedicated rabbis, professional team, Council and the many hundreds of volunteers that make NNLS what it is today.”

Rachel Sklan, executive director of Masorti Judaism said Rabbi Wittenberg’s work over the last 40 years has “transformed Masorti Judaism in the UK into a thriving movement”, adding that his “dedication to and love for Torah and Torah values, to people, social justice and the holy work of community, have carved a new way to be Jewish, based on authenticity, loving honesty, and respect.

She said Rabbi Jonathan will continue his “meaningful work guiding the Masorti community as our Senior Rabbi, ensuring we stand firm in the task that stands before us. We are indebted to Rabbi Jonathan for his tireless work that has taken New North London Synagogue from strength to strength.”

Rabbi Wittenberg began his journey with NNLS as a youth leader prior to gaining smicha at Leo Baeck College in 1987. In the same year he became NNLS’s first full-time Rabbi and has stewarded the community to a membership of over 3,700.

A frequent contributor to the BBC’s ‘Thought for the Day,’ programme, he has authored nine books, including his most recent, ‘Listening for God in Torah and Creation.’ He founded the charity Eco-Judaism and has been a leading voice in the interfaith movement. Last month he was awarded an OBE for services to the Jewish Community and interfaith relations.

The synagogue has already begun preparations for a community-focused recruitment process to select their next senior rabbi.