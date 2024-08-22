Mazeltov! A stellar year for Year 11 GCSE students

Hard work has paid off for this year’s GCSE students, with top performing Jewish schools reporting excellent results across the board.

In Borehamwood, Yavneh College’s Aidan Fink achieved an incredible 9 As, with other top performers named as Sivan Hermon, Izzy Levinson, Yael Benyosef, Ethan Kenton, Elissa Baigel, Harry Patnick, Sophie Newman, Tamar John, Jamie Harris, Raffi Michaels, Gabriel Nathan, Issy Goodman and Gavi Goldstein.

Fifteen percent of Yavneh students achieved a Grade 9; 31% scored between a grade 8 and 9, and 49% of grades were in the top tier of between a 7 and a 9.

Spencer Lewis, executive headteacher at Yavneh, said: “I am incredibly proud of our Year 11 pupils who have done so well in their GCSEs this year. For almost 50% of grades to be at 7-9 with 15% at grade 9 is an amazing achievement and is a testament to the hard work of Yavneh College pupils and the dedication of the teachers and parents who have supported them throughout. We should never take for granted just how much work goes into attaining such high grades and just how stressful the exam period can sometimes be. We are all really delighted with these results.’

JFS in Harrow reports that 95% of students passed both English and Mathematics, and at 48%, nearly half of all grades were a ‘Grade 7’ or above. Across all subjects, 30% of all grades were a ‘Grade 8’ or above.

Headteacher Dr. David Moody tells Jewish News he is “extremely proud of all the effort that students, parents and teachers alike have put in. To have 83% of all grades a ‘5’ or higher is a fantastic achievement. Having joined the community just a few years ago, the focus that families place on education is incredible and it is great to see all Jewish schools doing so well. Well done to everyone!”

Special JFS congratulations go to Jacob Stadler, Zac Simmons, Leah Baron, Libby Frenkel, Zac Lightman, Zachary Schneider, Dani Nissim and Talia Jaffe, all of whom achieved eight or more Grade 9s.

Bushey’s Immanuel College, the UK’s only 4 to 18 mainstream Jewish independent school, reported even more exceptional GCSE results than last year’s. Nearly a third of the results were at the top possible Grade 9 (28.4%) and 68.9% achieved Grades 9 to 7.

For the second consecutive year, an Immanuel College GCSE Photography pupil, Keren Akerman, received one of the highest marks nationally in Photography and was sent special congratulations by the exam board.

Across the board, 94% of the school’s visual arts (photography) candidates achieved top grades (9-7). The school is also currently shortlisted for Independent School of the Year for Excellence in Performing Arts.

Headteacher Dr Millan Sachania, who took the helm at Immanuel College in 2022, said: “These outstanding results – with nearly 70% of grades 9 to 7 – highlight the importance of Immanuel College’s expert pastoral care and individualised attention, which play a crucial role in all pupil successes.

“Our supportive environment contributes to the impressive outcomes across the board and shines through this year in diverse subjects including Mathematics – in which 79% of pupils achieved Grades 9-7 – and in Religious Studies – with 51% securing Grade 9 – along with the splendid results in Art (94% Grades 9-7).”

Immanuel College’s assistant head of Jewish of Education was also shortlisted by TES (Times Educational Supplement) for Subject Lead of the Year.

Over to JCoSS in Barnet, this morning celebrating another year of excellent GCSE and vocational results, with 83% of students’ results at Grade 5 and above, which is considered a ‘strong pass’, and an impressive 93% of results were at Grades 9-4. Furthermore, 50% of all grades were at Grade 7 or better, with a remarkable 31% of grades being at Grade 8 or 9 – the very highest achievable grades.

A quarter of all students achieved at least 7 GCSEs at Grade 7 or better. Among many outstanding individual performances are Alma Shabtay, Mika Haber, Charlie Rabilizirov, Maisie Boyne, Gabriel Blustin, Sam Broll, Harry Moss, Pippa Kurt, James Harris, Max Livingstone, Kyla Greenfield, Kai Flack, Millie Hearder and

Sofia Smith.

JCoSS headteacher Dr Melanie Lee said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and the exceptional results they have achieved this year. These grades are a testament to the hard work, determination and resilience that our students have shown throughout their studies. Each of them has demonstrated a commitment to learning and the strength of character to overcome challenges and strive for their very best.”

Dr Lee added: “Huge heartfelt thanks go to our teachers, who have gone above and beyond to support their students both in and out of lessons. Their unwavering commitment and passion have played a pivotal role in the successes we are celebrating today.”

Sixty one percent of grades for students at King Solomon High School were in the 9-5 range, where the national average was 52%. Stand out academic performances at Essex’s only Jewish secondary school include Eleonora Rafailova, Yusif Anis and Eli Saltman.

Forty six percent of students at Hasmonean High School for Boys, and 55 percent of students at Hasmonean High School for Girls in Barnet, secured grades within the 9-7 range.

Mr Andrew McClusky, chief executive of the Hasmonean Multi Academy Trust said: We are very proud of our students’ achievements and these results are a testament to all of their hard work. I am grateful to the teachers who prepared them so well, and to all of our staff who support our students in countless ways. We are exceptionally proud of our students’ academic achievements as well as their wonderful work for charities and tremendous commitment to Jewish learning.”

Mrs Katherine Brice, headteacher, Hasmonean Girls’ School said: “These impressive results are the product of hard work by the girls who have maintained their commitment to Jewish Studies alongside their secular subjects. We are very proud of our students’ achievements especially given the continuing effects of the covid pandemic. and are delighted that more than a third of the cohort gained at least 8 top grades (9-7). We are delighted to congratulate each one of them on their personal achievements, and are grateful to our dedicated and talented staff who have guided and supported them academically and pastorally.”

Mrs Miriam Langdon, headteacher, Hasmonean Boys’ School added: “We are delighted to see that over 20% of our students have achieved eight or more top grades, a true reflection of their dedication. I would like to thank all our staff for their exceptional support and our parents for their encouragement and partnership.”

Three Hasmo girls, Juliette Cohen, Ariella Elias and Michal Faith, each achieved 10 grade 9s and one grade 8.

Cohen said: “I am delighted with my results and am so grateful to my amazing school and to all my wonderful teachers for their hard work in helping me to achieve my potential!”

Ariella Elias added: “I am so grateful for everything that Hasmonean has given me both academically and socially – it is a very special school”, whilst Michal Faith said she had “tremendous appreciation for my teachers’ care and dedication throughout my school experience.”

A huge congratulations to all from everyone at Jewish News!