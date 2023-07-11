Chief Rabbi receives his knighthood at Windsor Castle
Ephraim Mirvis was recognised by King Charles III in the New Year's Honours list for his services to the Jewish community and interfaith relations and education.
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis received his Knighthood at a ceremony today at Windsor Castle.
The Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire is one of the UK’s highest honours.
As reported by Jewish News in December of last year, he said: “I am enormously honoured and deeply humbled by this award. It will be particularly moving for me to receive this award from His Majesty the King, in his first year as our monarch.”
The Chief Rabbi follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Lord Sacks in receiving a knighthood. He was one of the first US rabbis to host an imam in his community while still at Kinloss and recently became the first holder of his role to pay an official visit to an Arab state at the invitation of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace.
Reacting to news of the award at the end of last year, he noted that the accolade had been made against the background of a worrying rise in global antisemitism, and said it was important to continue to speak out and challenge high-profile figures who give voice to antisemitic ideas.
Jewish News interview with the Chief Rabbi about receiving his honour. CLICK HERE
