Measures in place as Civil Service Muslim Network allowed to resume activity

A Muslim Civil Service group has been allowed to resume its activities after measures were put in place to oversee future meetings following an investigation into claims that antisemitic tropes had been circulated.

The Civil Service Muslim Network – a cross-government umbrella network that represents Muslim civil servants, although those attending do not have to be Muslim – suspended its activity over a year ago, over claims an official had told staff that the “Israel lobby” had an “insidious influence” on British politics.

A memo, compiled by civil servants who have become increasingly worried about antisemitic remarks and conduct of individuals in the CSMN, was handed to The Times newspaper.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The civil service code stresses the need for objectivity and impartiality.

The Times said hundreds of civil servants had attended CSMN webinars after Israel responded to the October 7 Hamas massacre with its onslaught on Gaza to discuss pressuring the government to change its policy on the war.

At a network meeting in December 2023, the host allegedly told those in attendance it “should be fine” if civil servants got themselves arrested during pro-Palestinian protests.

An official was also alleged to have shared anecdotes from a lecture given by Lowkey, the anti-Zionist, conspiracy theorist rapper, who alleged the Western media was covering up US and UK involvement in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Reports last March said the same civil servant had told officials at a meeting: “So we are in the belly of the beast in that respect.”

The official concerned, who was working in the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and cannot be named for legal reasons, described the war in Gaza as a “fight between good and evil” in a meeting held in December, suggesting that Israel was on the side of evil and Hamas on the side of good.

Former Tory deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, the MP for Hertsmere, responded to the allegations by demanding the CSMN suspend its activities while an investigation took place.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson has now confirmed to Jewish News that the network has now been allowed to resume activity but only after measures were put in place “including oversight from civil service leaders to ensure all network activity is in line with the code and relevant guidance.”

It is also understood the official at the centre of the allegations around antisemitism is no longer participating in CSMN activities.

Ministers were not involved in the decision to unpause the network’s activity.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The Civil Service Muslim Network voluntarily suspended their activity last year, following reports that an individual connected to the network had potentially breached the civil service code.

“The network has now resumed activity, with measures in place, including oversight from civil service leaders to ensure all network activity is in line with the code and relevant guidance.”

The independent MP Ayoub Khan, a member of the APPG on British Muslims claimed suspending the network was“based on unverified claims and politically motivated outrage demonstrated a clear willingness to scapegoat Muslim civil servants rather than uphold principles of fairness and due process”.