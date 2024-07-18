Meet the community’s top 60 under 40 Creatives and Media stars: 21-60

Entries 21-60 (Unranked)

Liv Andrusier, 24, Theatre

Up and coming actor, singer and writer Liv Andrusier undoubtedly has a promising career ahead of her. The 24-year-old was recently nominated for Best Performer in a Musical at the Stage Debut Awards for her performance as Annie Londonderry in Ride (Curve Theatre, Leicester and Southwark Playhouse Elephant), for which she also won a 2023 Offie Award for her lead performance. The acclaimed musical is inspired by the true story of the first woman to cycle around the world. A graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Music, Liv began her career in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, followed by Annie in Annie at the Bloomsbury Theatre, and then as the youngest of the Lovely Ladies in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Midlands Film Festival for her role in Pennywort (BFI) by a panel that included acclaimed director Shane Meadows.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Jack Balsam, 28, Music

Talented music executive Jack Balsam is general manager of JEM Music Group. The firm, launched in 2015 by leading artist manager Colin Lester, represents a roster of internationally-acclaimed artists, songwriters and producers, including singer Craig David who has sold more than 15 million records. The company also manages 2013 Britain’s Got Talent winners Attraction, a Hungarian shadow theatre group whose brand they are expanding to four separate performance companies simultaneously working around the world. Jack oversees the company’s north London-based recording studio complex and, in 2022 co-produced Craig David’s eighth studio album 22, which debuted at number seven on the UK Albums Chart and peaked at number one on the Independent Albums Chart. The 28-year-old has also previously utilised his extensive experience as a talented music producer to engineer sessions with major artists, including DJ Oliver Heldens and Big Zuu.

Noah Bier, 26, Product Design

Noah Bier is pioneering an alternative to the disposable and wasteful nature of the stationery market. The co-founder of Makers Cabinet began a journey in 2017 with a simple idea: reimagining the way pencils are sharpened. Since then, the company has expanded into creating a range of original and unique analogue drawing and writing tools that are made to last. Their high-end products, which include the Høvel pencil plane and Iris drawing compass, have featured in leading retailer Fortnum & Mason, with successful reviews printed in Vanity Fair and GQ. The 26-year-old has been instrumental in the company’s success, overseeing manufacturing in China, Poland and the UK, while securing international distributors. Most impressively, Noah has overseen the company’s unique collaboration with the Royal Mint, with its products recently being rebranded to 886, the commercial trading department of the 1,100-year-old company.

Eyal Booker, 29, TV/Film

Best known for participating in the popular dating reality TV show Love Island, Eyal Booker has become a showbiz superstar. Since appearing on the fourth series of the ITV show in 2018, Eyal has built a vast social media presence, with more than 700,000 followers on Instagram and seven million likes on TikTok. The singer and model has been snapped up by major agencies, including Full Circle Model Management, and featured in ads from major brands including Adidas, Puma and Bed Head. Now living in Los Angeles, Eyal has guest starred in numerous television shows, including The Big Narstie Show and Celebs Go Dating. The 29-year-old’s talents don’t stop there: he has also recently ventured into business, launching his own men’s curly-hair brand called Wavy alongside his brother. Their first product, the Everyday Curl Crème, was released in May 2023.

Joe Binder, 28, Social Media

Few understand personal branding as well as Joe Binder. Joe founded WOAW when he was 21 and spent five years building his idea into the undisputed market leader in the personal branding space. His company was ahead of the curve, securing major clients such as Dragons’ Den stars James Caan and Tej Lalvani, CEO of Vitabiotics, as well as award-winning entrepreneur Erika Brodnock. All were interested in the appeal of becoming a ‘social CEO’, entrusting Joe with building their personal brands, and enabling him to grow WOAW into a £1million+ business. Joe stepped down as WOAW CEO a year ago – he is now the company’s creative director – and is also the founder and CEO of Workshops by WOAW, which helps teams to reach their ideal network, produce top-performing LinkedIn content, and really stand out from the competition. They recently delivered a personal brand workshop for TikTok.

Joe himself has a strong LinkedIn presence, with some 30,000 followers in his community, who all tap in to read his content. Last summer, Joe spent time working for free for a variety of business founders across the UK to both develop his skills and help others do the same.

Tom Brada, 33, Journalism

Multimedia journalist and presenter Tom Brada is an accomplished talent at the BBC. As a senior broadcast journalist, the 33-year-old has helped launch news programmes, produced and presented original documentaries and led international outside broadcasts. Notably, Tom played a critical role in developing one of the BBC’s most successful digital products, Outside Source, with Ros Atkins. Most recently, he helped to launch the new BBC News channel and is currently the lead producer for the Verified Live programme with Matthew Amroliwala. The programme covers a range of global and domestic issues, from the crisis in Sudan to the spike in gun crime in parts of Liverpool. Highly respected, Tom secured a BBC Unsung Heroes award in 2019 and was the 2017 Video Journalist of the Year at the PA Editorial Awards. Outside work, he also helps shortlist candidates to receive a bursary from the NCTJ’s Journalism Diversity Fund.

Stephen Bush, 24, Journalism

Stephen Bush is highly regarded as one of the finest journalists of his generation. As associate editor of the Financial Times, he writes a daily newsletter, Inside Politics, charting the course of UK politics and policy, alongside a wide-ranging weekly column.

Stephen’s illustrious career has also included stints as political editor and special correspondent at The New Statesman, working at Progress magazine and being a writer for The Daily Telegraph. Among his many achievements, the 34-year-old was the first political commentator to predict Jeremy Corbyn’s election as Labour leader after obtaining leaked internal poll data. A regular commentator on UK politics, he frequently appears on BBC Two’s Politics Live and Newsnight. Recognised as a “thoughtful, rare voice in British Jewry”, in 2020 he was appointed to chair the Board of Deputies’ commission on racial inclusivity within the Jewish community, which made 119 recommendations across 17 areas of communal life.

Dan Daniel, 28, TV/Film

Dan Daniel is an award-winning writer, director and producer for both theatre and film. His short film The Face of Chance (2015) was accepted into six international film festivals and won an Audience Award, while Web (2018) won the Best Short Film Award at the KCLSU Film Festival. His theatre work includes the first stage adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s short story Nevsky Prospekt, as well as the devised show The Knot, both of which received strong reviews from audiences and critics alike. The 28-year-old’s “thought-provoking and artistically impressive short films” can even be found on All 4, including Bleach, which received a Best of British Nomination at the 2023 Iris Prize Festival. Dan is a graduate of the National Film and Television School and will undoubtedly continue to make hard-hitting and highly creative films and shows.

Sophie Diner, 37, PR/Branding

PR guru Sophie Diner has spearheaded a remarkable period of expansion for leading agency Ready10. As managing partner, she runs a 40-strong team who work on major clients including McDonald’s, Paddy Power and MoneySuperMarket. Creatively at the top of its game under Sophie’s leadership, the agency was named both the PRCA & CIPR Consultancy of the Year in 2023 and won three campaign categories at the PR Week Awards (the industry ‘Oscars’). A founding member of the Industry PR Mums group, Sophie also cares deeply for Jewish causes and in 2022 the 37-year-old led the agency’s pro bono work for Magen David Adom UK and Project Light, the first airlift of its kind bringing Ukrainian refugees to the UK. Under Sophie’s watch, Ready10 is also working on an awareness campaign supporting Jnetics and Chai Cancer Care with the first NHS BRCA-screening programme for those with Jewish ancestry.

Gabs Djanogly, 27, Social Media

Gabs Djanogly is CEO of Evolve Media Group (EMG), a social media production agency she founded in 2022. The company has worked with major global brands including Adidas, Amazon Prime, Subway and YouTube to enhance their online presence and organically grow their following.

EMG has achieved a staggering 1.4 billion views and secured an additional 1.2 million social media followers for its clients combined. The team of seven work as an in-house production team of producers, content managers, editors and social specialists offering a full service from conception and production right through to uploading and managing their clients’ accounts. Gabs has an impressive social media following herself, with her entertaining and comedic content being enjoyed by 87,000 followers on TikTok. With a successful background in the TV and film industry, many of the 27-year-old’s skills were honed working as the video editor for famous British entertainment duo Woody and Kleiny.

Simon Friend, 37, Theatre

Simon Friend is one of the country’s most influential figures in theatre and film production. The founder of Simon Friend Entertainment has developed, produced and managed numerous productions that have won Academy Awards, BAFTAs, Tony Awards and Olivier Awards. These include Life of Pi (Wyndham’s Theatre), which won five Olivier Awards in 2022, The Crown Jewels featuring Al Murray (Garrick Theatre) and Bad Jews (Arts Theatre). Simon was recently named in The Stage 100’s most influential people in British theatre and has numerous forthcoming shows including Paranormal Activity, set to play at the Leeds Playhouse in summer 2024, and a Dolly Parton musical that will tour the UK in the second half of 2024. The 37-year-old has also ventured into film production, with The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, winning two Academy Awards and two BAFTAs.

Josh Gaventa, 29, Social Media

Josh Gaventa has made a name for himself producing best-in-class social media outputs and strategies for communal and commercial organisations. As content manager at 8original, an award-winning social media agency based in London, he leads a team of four content creators and influencer managers working to ensure clients reach their target audiences with relevant, engaging and original social media content. Praised for his “proven ability to deliver powerful, thought-provoking and relatable content”, the 29-year-old’s work has garnered an impressive seven million views over the past six months for Jewish organisations and commercial entities. This includes the Chief Rabbi’s social media account, cricket grounds The Oval and Lord’s, companies such as amusement park Babylon Park, and street art creators MurWalls. A former movement worker at Muswell Hill Synagogue, Josh is a passionate and people-centric asset to the Jewish community.

Josh Glancy, 38, Journalism

Talented journalist Josh Glancy is the News Review editor at The Sunday Times, where he also contributes regular columns and features. Prior to that, the 38-year-old was the paper’s special correspondent, writing about everything from politics and football to artificial intelligence and monarchy. He also spent five years working in America, serving separate stints as New York correspondent and Washington bureau chief, where he covered the Trump era in extensive detail and contributed a regular magazine column on life in the States. Praised as “one of the brightest British writers around”, Josh, a Jewish News columnist, has interviewed numerous major public figures, including Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer, Mike Bloomberg and Bill Clinton. A regular guest on Times Radio, his talent also extends to guest-presenting popular podcasts including Stories of Our Times and Intelligence Squared. Josh has been nominated three times for feature writer and interviewer of the year at the Press Awards and British Journalism Awards.

Alistair Goldsmith, 37, Music

Ambitious, entrepreneurial and highly creative, Alistair has built an extremely successful music management company without any external funding.

The 37-year-old is president of Chosen Music, a boutique music management and rights company based in Soho that represents best-in-class platinum selling artists, songwriters and producers. The firm’s award-winning clients have amassed more than 25 billion streams worldwide and achieved numerous Billboard Top10s, including hits for artists such as Blackpink, Zayn and Sia. Alistair’s impressive achievements include representing Grammy Award-winning trio Clean Bandit, songwriter/producer duo Saltwives, for whom he secured the making of the end-credits music to Disney’s Aladdin, and the discovery of Scottish musician Nathan Evans, who had the biggest global hit in 2021 by a British artist, reaching No1 in the UK and throughout Europe. Recently, Alistair has worked with UK rising star Caity Baser, who now has three top 75 records in 2023 with more than 100 million streams, was nominated by the Brit Awards in 2024 and has been on the cover of NME magazine.

Noa Hoffman, 26, Journalism

Few 26-year-old journalists can claim to have forced a prime ministerial resignation. Not so for Noa Hoffman, whose remarkable scoops are fast making her into a stalwart of the political journalism scene. Just four days into joining The Sun as its political reporter, she broke the story of Chris Pincher MP, the Conservative deputy chief whip, who sensationally quit after allegedly groping two men while drunk, which helped to force Boris Johnson’s resignation one week later. Prior to working for the tabloid newspaper, Noa cut her teeth in political journalism during stints at PoliticsHome and The House magazine. There, she broke major stories such as the Government Legal Department breaching GDPR law by publishing individual mandarins’ expenses claims.

Already very well regarded, Noa was named New Journalist of the Year at the 2022 British Journalism Awards and won Young Journalist of the Year at the London Press Club Awards that same year.

Sam Holder, 34, Journalism

Sam Holder is an outstanding reporter who has consistently raised the bar in impactful journalism. As an ITV News and ITV London reporter, he las led coverage of antisemitism in London, including reporting on a violent attack on a Jewish grandfather, the abuse hurled towards teenagers on a bus during Chanukah celebrations and a comprehensive take on the Community Security Trust’s record antisemitism findings. Held up as one of the “most talented rising journalists in the Jewish community”, the 33-year-old generated numerous headlines following an exclusive interview with the then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and has delivered agenda-setting investigations into fake prescription drugs, cyber attacks against public institutions and Londoners being exposed to potentially toxic fumes. Notably, Sam has also presented the multi-award-winning series Please Protect Abraham on BBC Radio 4. The 10-part series retraced the story of Abraham Badru, who was shot dead a decade after acting as a witness in a prominent case.

Emma Jacobs, 26, Journalism

A dedicated and driven journalist, Emma Jacobs is a rising star in the media world. As the staff digital producer for BBC Panorama, the 26-year-old pitches, scripts and edits material around each show for different outlets across BBC Online, social, radio and TV.

Emma has worked on major international stories, including the funerals of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh, and been on attachments with Newscast. Praised for her ability to reach new audiences, Emma is paving the way with innovative social media strategies to help share the outputs of her on-screen colleagues. She was selected to sit on the BBC News Next Generation Panel 2023, working with the BBC Board to modernise the organisation. Emma’s impressive portfolio also includes articles written for The Guardian, HuffPost, Metro and Times Red Box, as well as presenting the BBC Radio 5 Live paper reviews with Dotun Adebayo.

Ben Judah, 36, PR/Branding

Ben Judah has overcome personal struggles with dyslexia to build an impressive career in PR and marketing. The 36-year-old is currently working as the director of communications and brand at Product Madness, one of the world’s largest mobile game studios, where his strategic vision and innovative thinking have been instrumental in the company’s success. The firm has developed apps with millions of users, including Heart of Vegas, a popular social slots game, and Cashman Casino, a leading casino social slots game. Prior to this, he worked as an associate director at AxiCom and an account director at The PR Office.

Having made Aliyah in 2021 to join the Israel Defence Forces as a sergeant, Ben has also utilised his military discipline to fearlessly embark on an entrepreneurial journey as the founder of The CoQuo, a media venture aimed at distilling financial news into simplified articles. His unique blend of experiences undoubtedly makes him one to watch.

Emma Kingston, 33, Theatre

Emma Kingston is a leading West End star who proudly wears her Jewish identity on her sleeve. Her remarkable acting CV includes Éponine in Les Misérables (2015) and wowing audiences as the title role of Eva Perón in Evita on a world tour that included South Africa and Singapore. The 33-year-old has worked with some of the biggest names in showbiz, including Omid Djalili and Tracy-Ann Oberman while starring in Fiddler on the Roof at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Emma also starred as Dina in The Band’s Visit, a musical about an Egyptian police orchestra stranded in the Negev, which played at The Donmar Warehouse throughout 2022. A graduate of the prestigious Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, the former Immanuel College pupil has also performed alongside some of the best orchestras in the world, including the John Wilson Orchestra at the BBC Proms and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall.

Adam Lenson, 39, Theatre

Leading director and dramaturg Adam Lenson has made an outstanding contribution to new British theatre.

The 39-year-old’s impressive roster of musicals, which he has developed to world premier production, include Public Domain (Southwark Playhouse/Vaudeville Theatre), Stages (Vault Festival) and Vanara (Hackney Empire). Since 2017, Adam has also curated and hosted Signal, a series of concerts that have platformed the work of more than 100 writers and supported the development of more than 50 musicals. The co-founder of Theatrical Solutions, a creative technology company specialising in digital solutions for live theatre and events, is also a passionate advocate for Jewish representation in Jewish stories on British stages nationwide. Adam’s recent book Breaking Into Song – Why You Shouldn’t Hate Musicals – has received widespread praise, including from leading actor Alan Cumming, who described it as “a fascinating cri de coeur that made me question everything I think about musicals”

Benjamin Leslie, 25, Social media

Benjamin is the founder and CEO of Connect Management, the largest social-first talent agency in the country. Founded in 2020, the influencer and marketing company has a client roster spanning more than 130 of the most talented viral creators, including Brandon Baum, Luke Vernon and Sophia Grace. Combined, they have a total following of more than 170 million people globally and engage with an amazing 400 million fans every month.

Benjamin’s company regularly works with some of the biggest brands in the world including Netflix, Google, Samsung and Nike to deliver highly impactful marketing campaigns in conjunction with social media influencers. Outside of work, the 25-year-old former Yavneh student is also the youngest-ever member of BBC Children in Need’s Commercial Advisory Group, supporting the charity’s attempts to reach key audiences within the 16 to 24-year-old age bracket.

Amie Liebowitz, 32, Journalism

Since emigrating to the UK from Australia six years ago, Amie Liebowitz has established herself as an outstanding multimedia broadcast journalist. Praised as a “well-respected force of nature”, she has overcome numerous challenges as a Jewish woman in the media world, while consistently pushing the BBC into creating content that is respectful of Jews and the Jewish experience. The 32-year-old has recently produced a podcast with Helena Bonham Carter entitled History’s Secret Heroes, and has produced series such as Black Jewish Lives Matter and Testifying Against A Neo-Nazi for the BBC World Service. Outside of work, Amie volunteers on the National Prison Radio service and has been very involved with Muslim-Jewish conferences across Europe. She moderated an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising at the European Parliament in Brussels on behalf of the European Jewish Congress and B’nai B’rith International.

Sofia Lever-Shalit, 35, Social Media

Sofia Lever-Shalit is the senior digital content producer for Heart Breakfast, the UK’s biggest commercial radio show. As the driving force behind all digital content, the 35-year-old’s impact on the show’s nationwide success has been nothing short of astounding. Since joining the station, Sofia has spearheaded a digital revolution, propelling Heart to huge success, with record-breaking listening figures and an expansive social reach. Thanks to her “skill, passion and unyielding drive”, the show has experienced record-breaking numbers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and now Threads. Her exceptional relationship with the show’s presenters, Jamie Theakston, Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts, is a testament to her ability to collaborate and elevate the creative process. Under the watch of the former Immanuel College student, Heart Breakfast has put out trailblazing digital content, setting benchmarks and raising the bar for digital content creation in radio.

Sabrina Miller, 24, Journalism

Sabrina Miller has proven herself to be one of print media’s rising stars. Since joining the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday on its graduate scheme, the 24-year-old has produced agenda-setting investigations on a wide variety of subjects.

The award-winning news reporter’s impressive portfolio includes an exclusive undercover investigation into animal rights group Animal Rising, exposing a plot to sabotage the Grand National horse race, and even revealing that China had been accused of sending a spy to infiltrate a private event inside the high-security Palace of Westminster. More recently, the former Immanuel College student has been a proud, outspoken voice for the Jewish community on antisemitism, using her large Twitter following to expose incidents of anti-Jewish hatred. Sabrina’s tenacious story-gathering abilities were recognised by the London Press Club, where she was named the 2023 Young Journalist of the Year.

Charlotte Posner, 37, Art/Design/Lifestyle

Charlotte Posner is a talented and unique contemporary artist best known for her vivacious and striking Pop Dolls series. Her style is characterised by bold lines, bright colours and geometric shapes, which come together to create five dolls in a row.

Charlotte’s work is heavily influenced by popular culture and contemporary fashion, as well as her own experiences and emotions. She often explores themes of identity, beauty and femininity, using her art as a means of self-expression and self-discovery. Her style and popularity exploded onto the public scene in 2014, when she received her first Royal Academy placement as part of its summer exhibition. Since then, the 37-year-old’s art has become highly sought-after by some of the world’s leading fashion brands, including Louis Vuitton, Nicholas Kirkwood and London Fashion Week. Charlotte has a very well-deserved reputation as one of the most exciting artists working today.

Bel Powley, 32, TV/Film

Actor Bel Powley has found Hollywood stardom working alongside her heroes Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show star has already enjoyed an illustrious career, having been BAFTA-nominated for The Diary of a Teenage Girl in 2016 and shortlisted for a British independent film award for playing Princess Margaret in the 2015 hit A Royal Night Out. Her “super-compelling performances” also include recently playing Hermine “Miep” Gies in miniseries A Small Light, based on the true story of the young woman who hid the Frank family during the Second World War and preserved Anne’s diary.

The 32-year-old was offered the role on Holocaust Memorial Day and has been vocal in her desire for more stories to be told from a woman’s perspective.

Nadia Ragozhina, 39, Journalism

Moscow-born Nadia Ragozhina has enjoyed a highly successful 20-year-long career at the forefront of the news agenda. Racing to Ukraine in the aftermath of the downing of flight MH17, or on the first train to Paris following the terrorist attacks in 2015, Nadia has led her teams to deliver accurate reporting and objective analysis on stories that matter to BBC audiences. The senior journalist is also a sustainability blogger and advocate for a zero-waste lifestyle, running a popular Instagram blog and volunteering with Climate Ed, a charity that educates primary school children about climate change. In 2020, Nadia published her book Worlds Apart, which told the stories of her great-grandfather, his brother and their descendants over the course of a hundred years of European history. Making parallels with the refugees of today, she was widely praised for keeping alive the memories of past generations.

Sandy Rashty, 34, Journalism

Sandy Rashty uses her national media platform to advance key issues pertinent to the Jewish community. For more than a decade, the 34-year-old has committed herself to reporting on issues at the heart of the community, including extremism, domestic violence and the price of kosher food. Sandy, who has written about her Iraqi-Jewish background, is a news editor at Sky News and been published in Jewish News, The Telegraph, the Daily Mail, The Sun and GQ among others. She has appeared on TV and BBC radio channels, including shows hosted by Nick Ferrari, Vanessa Feltz and Yasmeen Khan. The JFS alumna, who trained as a lawyer before becoming a trainee reporter, won the Daily Mail-sponsored GG2 Young Journalist of the Year award in 2015 as senior reporter for The JC.

Kayla Rimmon, 32, Art/Design/Lifestyle

Design doyenne Kayla Rimmon is as an award-winning jewellery designer. After studying at the prestigious Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, as well as art history at Hunter College, the 32-year-old specialised in creating precise technical drawings and hand-painted rendering to bring her designs to life. Through her passion for unique gemstone and colour combinations, as well as the whimsical side of fine jewellery, Kayla secured her first job working for a high-end jewellery brand in London. She has achieved remarkable success as a designer, winning a Gold Award for her Ancient Egyptian-inspired tiara design at the Goldsmiths Craft and Design Council awards. In 2022, Kayla realised her entrepreneurial spirt and co-founded Aril Jewels, which focuses on traditional craftsmanship to produce bespoke heirlooms by hand. Impressively, just one year later, the company was shortlisted for Emerging Jewellery/Watch Brand of the Year at the 2023 UK Jewellery Awards.

Benji Rom, 32, PR/Branding

With more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, Benji Rom has secured incredible success as the managing director of Rom Com Entertainment.

The 32-year-old founded the talent, PR and brand-building agency in 2020, growing it exponentially into representing a range of impressive TV personalities, radio hosts and social media influencers. With a portfolio of more than 20 clients, his firm has fostered more than 75 partnerships with major brands, including Boots, Debenhams, Disney+ and Spotify. Benji developed his skills working as an agent for InterTalent, where he built thriving collaborations with clients including Denise Van Outen and Mel B, and as an associate at ROAR Global. Through resilience, hard work, and a vision for success, Benji has shaped Rom Com Entertainment into a powerhouse that continues to flourish.

Josh Rom, 29, Journalism

Award-winning entertainment and royal correspondent Josh Rom regularly features on an impressive roster of multimedia platforms. The 29-year-old has interviewed numerous A-list film stars, such as Keira Knightley, Renée Zellweger and Samuel L. Jackson, and broken huge agenda-setting exclusives for The Sun and The Daily Star. These include a major exposé on claims of “bullying” behaviour by Phillip Schofield and breaking exclusives on ITV’s Love Island, such as revealing that TV bosses spent thousands putting potential islanders through strict medical tests.

A regular face on broadcast, Josh has also covered three consecutive Oscar nights and major Hollywood stories for outlets including BBC News, Sky News, GB News and TalkTV. The former publicity officer for Nottingham University Jewish Society is also an expert on the monarchy and regularly appears on US cable news covering major royal events such as the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III.

Marc Shelkin, 39, Social Media

Social media specialist Marc Shelkin is on a journey to transform how the public engages with modern Jewish content. The co-founder of media start-up Joice, which is shorthand for ‘Jewish Voice’, is developing a worldwide platform to reach Jewish communities as far afield as China, Ghana and Morocco. It seeks to provide additional content around Jewish culture, music, arts, lifestyle, food and sport, as well as give greater representation to LGBTQ+ Jews, Black Jews and cultural Jews. With nearly 100,000 social media followers, Marc and his co-founders have received widespread praise for executing their “hugely ambitious” project. A highly sought-after figure, the businessman has also featured as a guest speaker at London Tech Week and the Mayor of London’s Digital Skills Show. In his spare time, the 39-year-old also volunteers as a business mentor at the Prince’s Trust and is a trustee of the charity Children’s Voices in Action.

Jemma Solomon, 34, Art/Design/Lifestyle



Jemma Solomon is a highly successful entrepreneur and influencer who is the founder of The Label Lady. The 34-year-old’s company creates fun and easy-to-apply bespoke labels for homeware, outdoor storage, pet supplies and special occasions. Customers can choose from a variety of premade labels or customise their own to help organise their belongings. The company has had tremendous success, with the former NHS paediatric nurse – and Stacey’s sister – even securing investment from Lord Alan Sugar and hiring several employees.

Jemma also uses her impressive Instagram profile, with around 750,000 followers, to inspire others with her trademark positivity and can-do attitude, as well as her practical solutions and honesty. Her debut book, Love, Lists and Labels, is a Sunday Times bestseller and offers tips and stories to helps readers live an organised life with a calm mind. Jemma has a love for all things home décor and earlier this year made her debut TV appearance on ITV’s This Morning, sharing tips on Easter crafting. The full-time mum to three young children, Jemma is one to watch.

Eddie Sternberg, 37, TV/Film

Upcoming screenwriter and director Eddie Sternberg has already achieved stardom in the film industry. The 37-year-old’s debut feature film I Used to Be Famous was released by Netflix in 2022 and starred Ed Skrein, Eleanor Matsuura and Leo Long. The film reached the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix in more than 60 countries including number 2 in the UK and number 4 globally in its first month. The film was also longlisted for five BIFAs and won the Grand Prix, Best Fiction and Audience Award at Rebel Film Festival. That same year, Eddie was named as a Screen International Star of Tomorrow. He is also an accomplished director in the branded industry, having directed films for companies including Google, Nescafe, John Lewis and McLaren, with the latter’s #BeBrave campaign garnering more than 50 million views. With a second feature film already in development, Eddie is definitely one to watch.

Nick Sunshine, 28, and Joe Woolf, 28, Product Design

Dynamic duo and childhood friends Joe Woolf (29) and Nick Sunshine (28) have taken the vegan confectionary market by storm with their range of gourmet gummy sweets. Tasty Mates, which launched in 2019 to “portray their mates in sweets”, come in five flavours; The Perfect Pear (pear crumble), The Salty One (salted caramel), The Berry Funny One (very berry), The Juicy Peach (peaches and cream) and The Passionate One (passion fruit). Joe, a former JFS deputy head boy and national director of FZY, launched the successful company in 2021 with marketeer Nick; the duo met at a Work Avenue event when Joe was working with FZY and Nick with UJS.

Over the past three years, the brand has gone from strength to strength since the pair secured their first major listing with WH Smith in 2021. Tasty Mates are now stocked in a variety of places, including Ocado and Debenhams. Joe and Nick have also moved into the corporate market, supplying Virgin Atlantic and WeWork as well as the canteens of several major banks, law firms and companies across the UK. Joe recently appeared on BBC hit show Dragons’ Den securing a £60,000 investment offer from veteran entrepreneur Peter Jones for a stake in the vegan brand.

Liorah Tchiprout, 32, Art/Design/Lifestyle

Liorah Tchiprout is an outstanding artist whose distinct paintings, prints and etchings feature figures that look human. Her work is informed by a legacy of Yiddish theatre and literature, with writers such as Rachel Korn, Miriam Karpilove and Isaac Bashevis Singer cited as major influences.

The 32-year-old builds physical puppet characters to construct her own pantheon from which to draw images. This methodology enables her characters to sit within a metaphysical space, drawn from a reality that is constructed. Through it, Liorah builds a world that recentres the stories of women and girls – a world in which they can liaise, interact and plot. Liorah’s 2023 debut solo exhibition Two Eyes Wide Open at the Edge of Dawn at the prestigious Marlborough Gallery in London was widely praised, and last year she also won the Sunny Dupree Family Award for a Woman Artist at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition.

Lucy Tobin, 38, Journalism

Award-winning journalist Lucy Tobin has built a stellar reputation for her insightful reports into finance, parenthood and education. She currently writes a weekly column on share tips for The Sunday Times and runs the Evening Standard’s entrepreneur coverage, while organising its influential annual SME XPO scale-up conference. A prominent media voice, Lucy is regularly seen and heard commenting on news stories on TV and radio stations, including BBC Breakfast, Sky News and BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. Her numerous awards include being named Business Journalist of the Year at the Santander Media Awards and Young Journalist of the Year at the DLA Piper Media Awards. The 38-year-old is also a successful author, having written seven books, including Amazon bestsellers A Guide to Uni Life and Entrepreneur. The former received more than 100 five-star reviews on Amazon, inspired by Lucy’s time at Oxford University.

Daniel Waterman, 35, Graphics/Animation

Successful entrepreneur and animator Daniel Waterman has made an incalculable difference to the next generation. As co-founder of Carse & Waterman, now Staffordshire’s leading animation studio, the 35-year-old has built a stellar reputation for creative thinking and storytelling, working with an extensive roster of clients, including the United Nations, the BBC, Michelin and the Prince’s Trust.

His efforts have meant that he has been included in the Top 100 most influential people in Staffordshire (2018) and named within the Top 50 Creative Businesses in the UK. He has been described as “humble, approachable and passionate about making the industry an easier place to access” and, in 2018, Daniel helped to found the internationally-renowned Access VFX, an organisation dedicated to pursuing inclusion, diversity, awareness and opportunity within the VFX, animation and games industries. His many impressive achievements include meeting Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor to talk about the creative sector in Stoke.

Gabrielle Whyte Hart, 37, TV/Film

Film producer and casting director Gabrielle Whyte Hart has worked with some of the biggest names in the film industry throughout her stellar 15-year career. Gabrielle’s first feature film, Dead End (2011), was nominated at the Washington DC film festival and won best UK Feature Film at the International TV and Screen awards in London. Since then, she has become the founder and CEO of her own production company, Fearless Productions, producing hits such as Becoming, which was listed in the Top 20 horror films to watch in 2020. The 37-year-old works primarily as a casting director and has cast stars such as Nicholas Cage and Eva Green, plus several actors from Netflix’s hit show Fauda, including Rona-Lee Shimon and George Iskandar. She supports various charities, including the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and the Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, and is a member of the British Film Institute.

Henry Zeffman, 29, Journalism

Acclaimed scoop-getter Henry Zeffman is currently chief political correspondent at the BBC. A remarkable feat at just 29, Henry is entrusted with reporting the biggest political stories to millions of viewers each day on the state broadcaster’s numerous platforms. His appointment followed an impressive career at The Times, where, as associate political editor and chief political correspondent, he broke major stories, including on Jeremy Corbyn and antisemitism, Brexit and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Henry also worked in Washington DC as The Times’ Washington correspondent and reported on the highly turbulent 2020 United States presidential election. His accolades include winning Young Journalist of the Year at the 2019 National Press Awards, as well as the prestigious 2015 Anthony Howard Award for Young Journalists while studying at Oxford. The prize secured him a fellowship at The Times, The Observer and The New Statesman.