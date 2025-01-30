Meet the inspirational 94-year old brightening the day of Royal Free patients

A 94-year-old great-grandfather of two nominated for a volunteering award says he loves making the patients he meets at the Royal Free hospital laugh.

Eric Sayliss moved to London from Sheffield’s Jewish community after his wife’s death in 2022. He began helping at the north London hospital after a Friday night family dinner suggestion two years ago, and now volunteers there two days a week, happily engaging with elderly patients.

Every Tuesday and Friday, he takes the lift to the tenth floor of the hospital to spend time talking to them. Keen to avoid any high tech, he’d told volunteer managers he wanted to avoid electronics and computers at all costs; instead he “walks around and finds patients who are awake. I never wake anybody. They’re looking a little lost or dejected, doing nothing but twiddling their thumbs. I make an introduction and break the ice. I carry a stacking chair with me, because, as you now know, I’m certainly not young.”

Eric sits down and starts chatting in conversations which vary between five minutes and half an hour.

The father of two and grandfather to four adoring grand-daughters was nominated by the hospital for the Jewish Volunteering Network’s ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award at this year’s 2025 ceremony.

Sayliss told Jewish News: “In 1958 I married Ruth Newman and had 64 wonderful years together before she passed away in 2022, which is why I came to London to be near to my family.”

A keen Sheffield Wednesday football club supporter who in the past undertook several sponsored bike rides for charity Norwood, he says he never asks the patients he meets “anything personal; we just get a conversation going. A lot of patients are not from London. I’ve travelled the world, and often, I’ve been where they may have come from, like India or Pakistan. I love to get them to laugh, and when they do, I tell them that their laugh is better than all the pills they give them in the hospital.”

He adds that “it’s very nice when I arrive, walk onto the wards and the doctors and nurses will say, ‘Good morning, Eric’. A successful morning, to me, might have been some good conversation with as many as eight people. It’s a two-way thing. I feel the benefit of being with somebody and doing some good. There have been patients that I’ve visited every week for months.”

His four grand-daughters are all thrilled that he’s been recognised for his volunteering. Annabel Sutton told Jewish News: “We have always known how special our grandpa is, and we are thrilled to see him receive the recognition he so rightly deserves. He has been a constant presence in our lives, always there to support us — especially on the dance floor at our weddings! He has even earned the title ‘The Icon Eric’ among our friends who love him as much as we do.”

Georgia Harrison said: “Change isn’t easy, especially at 94. After losing his beloved Ruth, Grandpa made the move (again) to London to be closer to family. Adjusting to life on his own hasn’t been simple, but he’s taken it in his stride, and we couldn’t be prouder of the life he’s built. Looking out for others is second nature to him, and we feel so lucky to call him ours. My children will be so pleased to have grown up with such an active great-grandfather.”

Alex Sayliss added: “My grandpa has always been someone who gives back, whether it’s through his time, his kindness, or just being there for people. At 94, he’s still out there making a difference and inspiring everyone around him. This award is just a small reminder of how much he’s done, but to me, it’s a reflection of the amazing person he’s always been. I’m so proud of him and grateful for everything he’s taught me.”

Natasha Sayliss said: “Gramps has always been and always will be an inspiration. The highs and lows of his career in retail and the importance of having hobbies his faith and friends. He is a people person and thrives off of good conversation it doesn’t surprise me that he spends his days volunteering and giving people a little bit of light.”

Keen to downplay the praise, Sayliss just says his family are “very proud of me in as much as they know I am occupied and keeping out of trouble.”