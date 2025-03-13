Methodist Church delivers three historic scrolls to Federation of Synagogues
Interfaith collaboration sees return of 19th century Torah written in Baghdad
The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Federation of Synagogues are helping the Methodist Church with historic Torah and Book of Esther scrolls which were previously kept at Wesley College, Bristol.
In January, ministers, rabbis, and staff oversaw the handover of a Torah scroll previously in storage following the closure of the former theological college, in 2012. Two months later, two Esther scrolls were also handed over.
The scroll had been kept in climate controlled archival storage while arrangements were made for it to be returned to the Jewish community.
Following an inspection by a scribe, it was determined, due to the nature of the parchment and the style of writing, that it was written in Baghdad and dates from the early nineteenth century. While little further is known, it is thought that it may have reached Britain either through Methodist missions in Britain-held Iraq, British troops or merchants.
The Torah scroll, believed to have been donated to the College in the late nineteenth century as a teaching aid, has significant fire and water damage. As such, it will be buried in accordance with Jewish law.
Ahead of Purim, two other scrolls in storage, were received by the Federation. Both of the scrolls are the Megillat Esther; also thought to have been used as teaching aids for the Methodists at Wesley College.
In a meeting facilitated through the Board of Deputies, representatives from the Methodist Church attended the handover and shared their knowledge about the scroll before it was received by Federation of Synagogues chief executive Avi Lazarus, head of burial Lawrence Littlestone, Av Beit Din Rabbi Shraga Feivel Zimmerman, and the Dayanim of the Beit Din.
Rabbi Zimmerman said: “The Torah is the heart and soul of the Jewish people. It is our moral guide, our connection to Hashem, and the foundation of our nation throughout millennia of exile and persecution. The return of this sefer Torah is a powerful reminder of our eternal bond with the Torah and our enduring heritage.”
Connexional ecumenical officer for the Methodist Church, Reverend Steven Cooper said: “We are delighted to hand over these historic scrolls and grateful for the friendships we have developed with the Federation of Synagogues and the Board of Deputies in recent months. These scrolls have a long history, of which their time in Wesley College Bristol was one chapter. We look forward to the next chapter for these scrolls in the Jewish community. Mutual respect, understanding and deep faith has united us in partnership for the care of these scrolls. We look forward to continuing that commitment into the future.”
Board of Deputies chief executive Michael Wegier said the organisation was “delighted to have facilitated the transfer of these scrolls from the Methodist Church back to the Jewish community. It has been a pleasure to work with the Methodists and the Federation of Synagogues to ensure this could be accomplished, and we hope that this is the beginning of further Interfaith engagement between the two communities.”
