Middle East Minister rejects new calls for suspension of all UK arms sales to Israel

The Middle East Minister has rejected calls for the UK to suspend all arms sales to Israel in response to Israel’s planned expansion of military operations in Gaza.

Layla Moran, the former Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, told MPs she believed the UK government would hold leverage over the Israeli government if it “suspended all arms sales to the IDF…. because we have principles and it would show intent.”

Responding, Hamish Falconer said the decision taken last September to suspend 30 UK arms export licences was “a decision of principle.”

But he added two principles underline the government’s position – one of concerns over breaches of international law, but another that recognises Israel’s need to defend itself against threats to its security.

The minister added:”We have both suspended weapons that could be sold to Israel, and we have flown the RAF in their defence when Iran struck with missiles.”

Coming under sustained criticism from MPs over claims the UK was failing to influence the situation in Gaza, Falconer said:”The world is incredibly complicated, it its moving very quickly. I recognise the strength of feeling in this House. Our position remains the same. It’s one of principle.”

Conservative shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said it was “unclear what level of influence” Whitehall has over the situation in Israel and Gaza.

She told the Commons: “The key to a sustainable end to this conflict is the release of the remaining 59 hostages so cruelly being held by Hamas terrorists since the atrocities of October 7 (2023). Their continued captivity is intolerable.”

Dame Priti added: “It’s unclear exactly what level of influence the Government has. What is the Government’s plan? What is their vision of a way through? What discussions have they had in recent days with vital interlocutors?”

Falconer replied that Foreign Secretary David Lammy had “been directly involved in minister-to-minister contact”.

The Foreign Office minister added: “I very much welcome the comments about the hostages. Of course, this whole House wants to see them all released and I’m sure many of us will be thinking of Avinatan Or, with a British mother, who is still held in almost certainly terrible conditions and has continued to be held ever since October 7, and I know the whole House will continue to think of those hostage victims.”

Labour Friends of Israel parliamentary chair Jon Pearce also noted how the breakdown of the ceasefire in Gaza was “heartbreaking for hostage families and all who had protested in Israel against the Netanyahu government.”

He said the conflict “could end” if Hamas were to release the remaining hostages and then left ordinary Gazans to live in peace.

“Hamas can play no role in the future government of Gaza,” agreed Falconer, who also said he would be updating the Commons on the developments with the International Peace Fund, working to develop positive cooperation for Palestinians with Israelis.

“The UK does not support an expansion of Israel’s military operations,” Falconer also told the Commons.

“Continued fighting and more bloodshed is in nobody’s interest. All parties, including Israel, must observe international humanitarian law,” he added.

Earlier, in the latest Urgent Question on the Gaza conflict in the Commons, Greens co-leader Carla Denya had suggested Israel was guilty of a “genocide” and called for the UK to understake a “structural investigation into genocide” in Gaza.

Speaker Linsday Hoyle intervened to point out Denyer had gone over her allotted time limit as she continued to make one-sided claims.