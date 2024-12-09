Middle East stability paramount for security in UK, says PM during Gulf visit

Stability in the Middle East is paramount to delivering a foundation of security at home, the Prime Minister has said during a visit to the Gulf today.

Recent insight gathered by the British Chamber of Commerce revealed 50% of UK businesses have been impacted by Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, while the instability has caused shipping container rates to fluctuate significantly.

Speaking after a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, Keir Starmer confirmed agreeing a step change in the UK’s defence partnership with Saudi Arabia today, to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and pave the way for greater defence industrial cooperation.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The PM also pledged to step up the UK’s engagement in the region and work with partners to increase defence cooperation to strengthen deterrence of threats across land, sea, space, air and cyber.

He said:”From cutting the cost of living for hardworking British people, to building resilient supply chains or supporting communities in Britain, what happens in the Middle East matters at home.

“That is why we are strengthening our defence partnership with Saudi Arabia, protecting the most vulnerable in Syria, supporting our partners in Lebanon and working with the international community to push for a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, secure the return of all hostages and accelerate aid into Gaza.

“To deliver on my plan for change, we need a strong foundation of security but that cannot just be built at home, it requires us to play our part on the world stage to support stability and protect partners from threats, both now and in the future.”

Downing Street said the economy was the PM’s “number one priority” during the visit, but insisted he would still be able to raise concerns about the Saudi government’s human rights record.

Campaign group Reprieve called on the PM to raise the issue of children facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia, while the widow of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi urged him to question the crown prince about the case.

On Sunday he had visited the United Arab Emirates speaking to leaders and visting the Zayed Grand Mosque, where he was given a tour by the Director General, Yousif Alobeidl.

In a sign of the impact the events of October 7 have had on the global economy the cost of shipping a 40ft container from Shanghai to Rotterdam has risen from just over $1,000 since October 2023, to just under $4,000 now, having peaked at over $8,000 in July, further squeezing British businesses and impacting hardworking consumers.

Following the unprecedented events in Syria, the UK is also providing an additional £11 million of humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable in the country.

It was also announced tht Sir Michael Barber KB has been re-appointed by this Government as the UK’s Envoy for Palestinian Authority Governance, in addition to his role as the adviser on Effective Delivery.

Sir Michael is supporting the Palestinian Authority as it implements its reform agenda to strengthen its delivery capacity and improve service provision.

The visit comes as the UK attempts to steps up its work towards a viable two-state solution in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the future and builds on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

As part of the pledge to play a greater role in the region, the UK will also bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) with a major package of assistance to support the ceasefire agreed between Lebanon and Israel.

The UK will support the initial training of hundreds of LAF recruits and provide equipment, through contractors, to the LAF as it increases its deployment in southern Lebanon.

This will enable an enhanced LAF deployment into the area that Lebanese Hizballah has agreed to withdraw from under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

It comes after the Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, travelled to Bahrain at the weekend to agree the UK would join the US-Bahrain Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), which aims to build long-term security and stability across the Middle East.

The UK, US and Bahrain hope this move will encourage others, in the region and beyond, to work towards regional stabilisation and integration through shared values, security and prosperity.