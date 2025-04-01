Minister calls on Israel to ‘quickly conclude’ probe into killings of UK aid workers

Israel is facing calls to “quickly and thoroughly conclude” its investigation into an air strike which killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza a year ago.

Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer made the demand in the Commons on the first anniversary of the killings of British citizens John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby amongst the seven aid workers who died in Gaza.

He said an investigation by Israel’s military advocate general should determine whether criminal proceeedings should be undertaken against those responsible for the killing of aid workers exactly one year ago.

An Israeli airstrike had targeted the clearly marked aid vehicle on April 1 2024.

An initial Israeli inquiry led to the dismissal of two officers.

Middle East Minister Falconer told MPs on Tuesday:“Today is indeed the one-year anniversary of the appalling strike on the World Central Kitchen convoy.

“It killed seven people, including British citizens John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby. I’d like to pay tribute to their bravery, and remember again the appalling tragedy of that day.

“I met, alongside the Foreign Secretary, these families in November.

“They are determined to see justice for their family members, and I know the whole chamber will be united in that determination.

“Israel’s military advocate general must quickly and thoroughly conclude their consideration of the strike, including determining whether criminal proceedings should be initiated.”

Labour MP for Glasgow South West, Dr Zubir Ahmed, also told the Commons he has had contact with “medical colleagues” in Gaza, and hostage families to discuss the collapse of the ceasefire.

He said medial workers have confirmed reports that Israeli troops killed 15 Palestinian medics and buried them in a mass grave.

Ahmed told MPs: “I’ve been in touch with medical colleagues on the ground in Gaza and also with representatives of hostage families in Israel.

“In Gaza, they corroborate the worrying UN reports of a shallow grave containing the bodies of 15 paramedics and rescue workers seemingly shot one by one by the Israeli army, some of them still wearing their surgical gloves that they were using to save the lives of others.

“In Israel hostage families feel increasingly distant from their own government and abandoned from them. Hamas, of course, is a terrorist organisation, but Israel is an ally.

“Can I ask the Minister as a critical friend and ally, what further steps can we take to reinforce our message that the Israeli government’s current trajectory is destructive for peace and indeed for their own interests?”

Foreign Office minister Falconer replied: “(Dr Ahmed), a surgeon himself who I know has been closely engaged both with the medical questions in Gaza and also the incredible bravery of those who provide that assistance, is right to ask this question.

“The scenes in Gaza, both in relation to aid workers and of course, Gazan civilians themselves are absolutely horrific.

“It was why, with France, we called a special session of the UN Security Council on Friday, and we will continue to press with all diplomatic levers.”

The United Kingdom and France urged the UN Security Council to meet on Friday to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the growing attacks on aid workers.

“Humanitarians are increasingly unable to operate in Gaza and last week a UN compound was hit. This is unacceptable,” the UK’s Mission to the UN posted on X.