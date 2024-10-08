Ministers join communal leaders for emotional Oct 7 commemorations in Manchester
Lord Wajid Khan, the Faith Minister, and Hamish Falconer, Middle East Minister were among 800 people attending a commemoration event organised by the JLC and Jewish Rep Council
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Government ministers joined communal leaders in Manchester to attend moving commemoration events on the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre.
Lord Wajid Khan, the Faith Minister, and Hamish Falconer, Middle East Minister spoke to community leaders at Heaton Park Synagogue before attending a commemoration service in the company of 800 members of the local community.
On an often emotional day, the duo visited the Manchester Jewish Museum, where they were greeted by Gareth Redston, chief executive, Richard McCarthy, operations manager and Marc Levy, chief executive of the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region and external affairs manager for the Jewish Leadership Council.
The museum first opened in 1984 and has recently undergone a £6m redevelopment which includes a new gallery, shop and learning studio alongside restoration of the synagogue.
A meeting then took place at the synagogue, hosted by Mark Adleston OBE, the chair of the Jewish Representative Council.
Rabbi Daniel Walker led the commemoration service featuring prayers, musical performances and speeches, including Nitzan Schlesinger, whose father was a paramedic murdered at the Nova Music Festival, and a video message from Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.
Lord Khan said: “October 7th marks one year on from the worst terror attack in Israel’s history. Since then, spiralling conflict in the Middle East has only seen further pain and devastation.
“Antisemitism and intolerance towards Jewish people have endured for far too long. At the conclusion of World War Two, we promised the Jewish people ‘never again’, but the October 7th attacks show that this hatred is not resigned to history.
“I’ve been struck by the resilience and generosity of spirit that the community members and leaders in Manchester have all shown, even on the darkest of days for their community.
“As a nation, we are far greater than the sum of our parts and stronger when we are together. Let us not just use this moment to remember the brutality of October 7th and to hold the Jewish community in our thoughts, but to commit within our own communities to practicing openness, kindness and tolerance.”
Minister for the Middle East Falconer added:“A year ago, Hamas conducted the worst terrorist attack on Israel in its history. Speaking to those in Manchester who have suffered and lost loved ones in the attacks, I know that the horrors of that day will stay with them forever.
“As we remember all those who sadly lost their lives and those still cruelly held hostage, I want to reiterate my support to Jewish communities throughout the UK in an exceptionally difficult year.
“I also want to express my thanks to Rabbis Warren Elf and Daniel Walker for their kind welcome to Manchester and to the community members who shared their stories and reflections with me.
“We will continue to put diplomatic pressure on all parties to agree to a political solution in the Middle East. This is the only way to ensure the safe return of all hostages, end the devastating suffering of civilians and make sure that attacks like this can never happen again.”
