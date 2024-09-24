Mitzvah Day helps to launch Lincoln Hygiene Bank
Interfaith solidarity as local Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Christians join together to support local community
Faith and civic leaders from across Lincolnshire came together this week to launch a new project in partnership with Mitzvah Day, the UK’s largest faith-led day of social action.
Local Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Christians united at Lincoln Methodist Church to officially launch the Lincoln Hygiene Bank, which aims to collect donated personal hygiene items and household cleaning products in order to put packs together for those who cannot afford these daily essentials.
Those in attendance included Subash Chellaiah, founder and executive director of the Centre for Reconciliation, Revd Margaret Doughty of Lincoln Methodist Church – who generously donated the space for free – Lincolnshire Jewish community’s Rachel Phillips, Rev Steve Holt, Chair of the Centre for Reconciliation, and the Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Alan Briggs.
Laurie Shone, projects and partnerships manager for Mitzvah Day, said: “It was an honour to speak at this event, launching something so vital. People tend to forget that hygiene items are often as important as food items and provide another level of dignity to those in need It was a beautiful show of a community coming together and being Stronger Together! I look forward to seeing what this incredible interfaith group can achieve on Mitzvah Day and all year round.”
Rev Steve Holt, Chair of interfaith peace organisation, the Centre for Reconciliation, added: “Today is one of those days that is really important to us – a momentous day when we gather together to support our local community, understanding that people of faith and no faith live side by side.”
Lincoln Hygiene Bank has donation points across the city, including in local churches and mosques.
Mayor Cllr Alan Brigs said: “Hygiene poverty is not being able to afford many of the everyday hygiene, personal grooming and household cleaning products most of us take for granted. This is an incredibly worthwhile operation, and I was pleased to be here today to officially open it.”
The theme for this year’s Mitzvah Day, exemplified by the launch, is Stronger Together. It seeks to highlight how – in a time of conflict abroad and division at home – Mitzvah Day gives people from diverse faiths and backgrounds the opportunity to connect with each other and focus on strengthening their local community.
Looking ahead to Mitzvah Day, Rachel Phillips said: “Lincolnshire Jewish Community is looking forward to working with all our friends and neighbours from all faiths and backgrounds to support this important Hygiene Bank and show how by working in unison we are Stronger Together.”
• To register to take part in this year’s Mitzvah Day, which will take place on and around Sunday 24 November 2024, please visit www.mitzvahday.org.uk.
