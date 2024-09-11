Moorfields Eye Hospital launch probe over staff member’s Palestine badge

Moorfields Eye Hospital has launched an investigation into why one of its NHS staff members was wearing a “Palestine” badge during the course of her work.

The probe was launched after Israel Radio’s Westminster lobby correspondent and father of the Board of Deputies Jerry Lewis was being treated at the east London hospital for serious eye sight problems at the world-renowned hospital last month.

Lewis, 75, had just received an injection in his eye and given a prescription to take to the hospital pharmacy. Arriving at the window, he noticed the female NHS employee at the window was wearing a badge with the colours of the Palestinian flag.

He was unable to read the wording due to his recently restricted eye-sight, but could see it affixed to her clothing.

Lewis told the Jewish News he decided not to challenge her over the badge and its suitability for an NHS environment.

But after handing in the proscription request he walked away feeling “upset and angry.”

The respected communal figure added:”I requested to see a representative of senior management to register my concern that publically paid employees shouldn’t be seen to be wearing any political badges at work.

“After a wait, I was taken to see Julie Bates, complaints manager at Moorfield NHS Foundation Trust, who after hearing my concerns went to the pharmacy under the pretext of collecting his prescription to verify the badge being worn was related to the Gaza war.

“Bates explained that the line manager for the employee was still on holiday, but would return in a few days. She offered a verbal apology and agreed that wearing political badges was unacceptable.”

Lewis pointed out that workers at Heathrow Airport seen wearing Palestine badges recently had been ordered to remove them.

He left the hospital on the understanding that a letter would arrive, which was also being sent to CEO Martin Cooper, in the forthcoming days.

But when it failed to arrive, despite two phone calls to the hospital, Lewis eventually resorted to calling the CEO’s office asking for an explanation.

A few days later, Bates replied confirming:”In light of what happened and as discussed I arranged for your concerns to be investigated in line with our former complaints procedure.

“When the investigation has been completed a summary will be sent to Trust chief executive Dr Martin Cooper. He will aim to respond to you within 25 working days.”

Apologising for the “distressing” experience, the letter added the trust “took all concerns raised seriously.”

“I remain still upset, and given the horrific news that weekend of the six hostage bodies, I cannot understand the delay in responding and the lack of immediate action,” said Lewis, who described the timetable as “unacceptable given the circumstances.”

Lewis called for “immediate action” to be taken in the future against anyone in the hospital trust wearing political badges, while Elkan Levy, a former non-exec director at Moorfields added action against the female staff member was “not a difficult thing to arrange and it should have been sorted out within days of the complaint.”

“I have no problem with anyone wearing a cross or a Star of David, these are religious symbols, but a political badge, whether for Palestine or even Israel, is unacceptable in an NHS environment for working staff,” added Lewis.