More than 250 students celebrate UJS annual awards

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has held its 16th annual Student Awards to recognise the exceptional work of Jewish students across the UK and Ireland.

Nearly 250 students attended the event in central London to celebrate Jewish life on campus.

UJS received more than 200 hundred nominations for the 15 award categories, with a total of 80 nominations shortlisted. The winning students received a certificate, trophy, and a copy of Rabbi Sacks’ z”l Haggadah.

Congratulations to the winners:

• Tel Aviv Takes London – Israel Engagement Initiative of the Year (supported by UJIA)

• Huddersfield JSoc – The Jewish Enrichment Award

• Rebecca Myers, Bristol JSoc – Volunteer of the Year

• Cork JSoc – Social Action Project of the Year

• Adam Rose – The Sir Victor Blank Alumni Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Jewish Community

• Emma Levy, Leeds JSoc – Campaigner of the Year (supported by CST)

• Saul Sutcliffe, Edinburgh JSoc – Interfaith Initiative of the Year

• Ofrrie Haddi, Edinburgh JSoc – Inclusion Champion of the Year

• Sylvie Green, Bristol JSoc – The UJS Social Media Award 2024

• Jenna Morris, Nottingham JSoc – Sports Person/Team of the Year

• Elie Glaser, Edinburgh JSoc and Harry Isaacs, Bristol JSoc – The Maurice Helfgott Award for Leadership

• Nottingham JSoc FND – Event of the Year

•Emma Sherrard, Central School of Speech and Drama JSoc – The Alan Senitt z”l Award for Outstanding Contribution to Campus Life

• University of the Arts London (UAL) JSoc – New JSoc of the Year

• Warwick JSoc – JSoc of the Year

Sarah Wilks, UJS head of programming said: “It was amazing to see so many Jewish students come together to celebrate their hard work and dedication over the last year – and to have fun doing it! It’s been a privilege to support Jewish students throughout the last year in facilitating and enriching Jewish life on campus like we’ve seen in the brilliant examples celebrated at the UJS Student Awards tonight. These are just a snapshot of what’s been taking place across the country.”

UJS president 2023-24 Edward Isaacs, said: “In the face of the worst antisemitism seen on campus in a generation, Jewish students have responded with resilience and leadership, and the 2024 UJS Student Awards gave recognition to this work across the UK and Ireland. Jewish students have led campaigns for the hostages, rebuilt interfaith relations, begun new JSocs and so much more. As the next generation of community leaders, our future is certainly bright.”

To see a full list of the nominees, click here