More than 250 students celebrate UJS annual awards
Warwick Jewish Society wins JSoc of the year and Leeds JSoc's Emma Levy named campaigner of the year.
The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has held its 16th annual Student Awards to recognise the exceptional work of Jewish students across the UK and Ireland.
Nearly 250 students attended the event in central London to celebrate Jewish life on campus.
UJS received more than 200 hundred nominations for the 15 award categories, with a total of 80 nominations shortlisted. The winning students received a certificate, trophy, and a copy of Rabbi Sacks’ z”l Haggadah.
Congratulations to the winners:
• Tel Aviv Takes London – Israel Engagement Initiative of the Year (supported by UJIA)
• Huddersfield JSoc – The Jewish Enrichment Award
• Rebecca Myers, Bristol JSoc – Volunteer of the Year
• Cork JSoc – Social Action Project of the Year
• Adam Rose – The Sir Victor Blank Alumni Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Jewish Community
• Emma Levy, Leeds JSoc – Campaigner of the Year (supported by CST)
• Saul Sutcliffe, Edinburgh JSoc – Interfaith Initiative of the Year
• Ofrrie Haddi, Edinburgh JSoc – Inclusion Champion of the Year
• Sylvie Green, Bristol JSoc – The UJS Social Media Award 2024
• Jenna Morris, Nottingham JSoc – Sports Person/Team of the Year
• Elie Glaser, Edinburgh JSoc and Harry Isaacs, Bristol JSoc – The Maurice Helfgott Award for Leadership
• Nottingham JSoc FND – Event of the Year
•Emma Sherrard, Central School of Speech and Drama JSoc – The Alan Senitt z”l Award for Outstanding Contribution to Campus Life
• University of the Arts London (UAL) JSoc – New JSoc of the Year
• Warwick JSoc – JSoc of the Year
Sarah Wilks, UJS head of programming said: “It was amazing to see so many Jewish students come together to celebrate their hard work and dedication over the last year – and to have fun doing it! It’s been a privilege to support Jewish students throughout the last year in facilitating and enriching Jewish life on campus like we’ve seen in the brilliant examples celebrated at the UJS Student Awards tonight. These are just a snapshot of what’s been taking place across the country.”
UJS president 2023-24 Edward Isaacs, said: “In the face of the worst antisemitism seen on campus in a generation, Jewish students have responded with resilience and leadership, and the 2024 UJS Student Awards gave recognition to this work across the UK and Ireland. Jewish students have led campaigns for the hostages, rebuilt interfaith relations, begun new JSocs and so much more. As the next generation of community leaders, our future is certainly bright.”
To see a full list of the nominees, click here
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.