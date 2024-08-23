More venues cancel Reginald D Hunter
Comedian will not now appear in Glasgow, Manchester, Greenwich or Harrow
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Two more venues — Greenwich and Harrow — have cancelled appearances by the comedian Reginald D Hunter after his altercation at his Edinburgh show earlier in August led to accusations of antisemitism — which the US-born Hunter denies.
Following the performance in Edinburgh, which led to the walk-out of Israeli-UK nationals Mark Lewis and Mandy Blumenthal, a scheduled appearance by Hunter at the Eastwood Theatre in Giffnock, south of Glasgow, was cancelled by East Renfrewshire Council. Giffnock is home to Scotland’s biggest Jewish community.
After protests by the Manchester Jewish Representative Council and North West Friends of Israel, Hunter was removed from the line-up at the Laughterama festival, set to take place in the city between September 4 and 8.
The same company which runs Laughterama also runs the Greenwich Comedy festival, which takes place outside the premises of the National Maritime Museum. Inquiries showed that Hunter had once again been removed from the Greenwich comedy line-up — he was due to have appeared on September 14.
And on Friday, Harrow Council confirmed to Jewish News that Hunter would not be appearing at Harrow Arts centre on October 11. A spokesman said: “We champion arts and culture in Harrow and strongly support freedom of speech. However, we also take seriously our duty to foster good relations with people – something we take great pride at in Harrow.
“Recent comments and events relating to Reginald D Hunter do not reflect our values of diversity, inclusion, and good community relations. We were also particularly concerned of reports about the treatment of audience members at his recent show in Edinburgh. We have therefore taken the decision to remove this act from the mixed bill comedy show at Harrow Arts Centre on October 11.”
Hunter, who is active on social media. has not commented on the string of cancellations.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.