Most American Jews disapprove of Trump’s presidency, survey finds
...but a growing number support his approach to tackling antisemitism
A significant majority of American Jews disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance in the White House, according to a new poll, though his standing on the issue of antisemitism has improved compared to his first term.
The survey, conducted by Democratic pollster Mark Mellman for the Jewish Electorate Institute (JEI) between 15 and 18 April, found that 72 percent of Jewish voters disapprove of Trump’s overall performance, while 24 percent approve.
The results, released on Wednesday, show little movement from the 2024 election, when Trump secured 26 percent of the Jewish vote.
“American Jewish voters are deeply distressed about the direction in which Donald Trump is taking the country and oppose many of his key policies,” Mellman said in a statement.
The poll surveyed 800 registered Jewish voters and carries a margin of error of 3.5 percent.
While Trump’s approval rating remains low among American Jews, his handling of antisemitism in the United States drew comparatively better, though still largely negative, reviews. According to the survey, 31 percent approve of Trump’s approach to combating antisemitism, while 56 percent disapprove. This marks a notable improvement from a 2018 JEI poll, when 71 percent disapproved of his handling of the issue.
Among Orthodox Jewish respondents, Trump’s support was significantly stronger: more than 71 percent said they approved of his job performance, compared with fewer than 20 percent who disapproved. By contrast, majorities of Conservative, Reform, and unaffiliated Jewish voters expressed disapproval of his presidency.
The survey also highlighted generational differences. Among voters aged 18 to 209, a group largely comprising university students and recent graduates, 33 percent approved of Trump’s handling of antisemitism, 58 percent disapproved.
However, Trump’s specific policies around immigration and student activism, including an executive order permitting the deportation of individuals without a court hearing, were broadly unpopular among Jewish voters. Seventy-one percent opposed the deportation policy, with just 23 percent expressing approval. Orthodox voters were more supportive, with more than 60 percent backing the deportation order, though they were more divided on Trump’s other domestic initiatives.
Respondents also voiced strong opposition to Trump’s broader domestic agenda including tariff policies, federal spending cuts, and measures to penalise law firms.
The survey did not cover Trump’s handling of US – Israel relations or his role in the Israel-Hamas conflict, including his mediation of a two-month ceasefire or proposals for US intervention in Gaza.
