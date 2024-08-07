Munich Olympics widow: ‘Our record-breaking medalists are the answer to 1972’

An inspirational widow of the Munich massacre has described Israel’s record-breaking delegation in Paris as the “answer to the horrors of 1972” as she joined the country’s gold medalist Tom Reuveny and IOC President Thomas Bach in lighting candles at a memorial ceremony.

Ankie Spitzer was speaking at a moving service at Israel’s embassy in Paris on Tuesday after a week in which its athletes have secured six medals – two more than the previous record haul.

The 80-year-old hailed the 88-strong delegation in 1972 for excelling under “extreme pressure” that led to some athletes, as she put it, being sent invitations to their own funerals. She decried the fact that terrorism was still a threat 52 years after her husband Andre was killed with 10 other competitors, coaches and referees.

“They are the legacy of our families,” she told guests, including Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, of the class of 2024. “They are the answer to the horrors of 1972.”

Remembering “out loud” is not about ruining the Olympics, said Spitzer, but about keeping its ideals alive. “If you forget history you are bound to repeat it. We should all condemn terror now and forever. May our hostages comes home today. Am Yisrael Chai.”

Images of the victims of 1972 greeted guests on arrival and each of their names were read out after the recitation of the El Malai Rachamim memorial prayer.

President Isaac Herzog appeared in a video message to pay tribute to the tireless efforts of Spitzer and fellow widow Ilana Romano, who also spoke, in getting the IOC to honour the 11 within the context of the Olympics.

At London 2012, after 40 years of campaigning, a ceremony was held in the Olympic Village. At the last Games in Tokyo, the Israelis were finally remembered at the opening ceremony of an Olympics thanks to current president, Thomas Bach.

Turning to Spitzer and Romano, Bach said he and the families had “taken steps together. Having got to know you over many years you know what affect your persistence and your friendship has had on me. I feel your pain, I admire your grace.

“My admiration for you is even greater because you had to wait such a long time for this commemoration.”

In a powerful and heartfelt address, Bach added: “This was an attack on our fellow Olympians. It was an attack on our Olympic values at the very heart of our Games: the Olympic Village. It was a despicable attack on all of us. This is why 5 September 1972 is the darkest day in Olympic history.”

He added: “Some may say it’s naive. In our world torn apart by far too many conflicts, the Games prove we can still bring the entire world together.

“Athletes whose countries are currently at war are living together under one roof in the Olympic village.”

Yael Arad, Israel’s first Olympic medalist and president of the country’s Olympic Committee, said “terror didn’t win” in 1972 and “our hearts are swelling with pride” at the successes of Paris delegation, who are testament to the resilience of the Israeli people following the Hamas attacks. .

Echoing that message, Reuveny, who is Israel’s fourth ever gold medalist, told Jewish News: “Hearing the Hatikvah was a surreal experience. Being on the top and showing how strong we are is I think the biggest win we can get.”

Andi Murez, who competed in the swimming mixed medley relay, said the ceremony was more important than ever in 2024.

“Whenever a teammate had success with a medal it gives us pride and joy. Everyone was cheering and enjoying in our building when we won a medal.”

Among the guests was Israeli cycling team owner and unofficial sports ambassador Sylvan Adams, who said: “It very moving to participate in the ceremony commemorating the tragic events perpetrated by ruthless terrorists at the Munich Games. Particularly in this most difficult year following the savage attack of 7 October, and the latent worldwide antisemitism that this revealed.

“But the warm reception that our Israeli delegation has received in Paris, following the equally positive reception of my Israel Premiertech cycling team at the Tour de France, convinces me that the vast majority, the silent majority, are with us and against terror, intimidation and antisemitism.”