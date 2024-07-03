Naima Jewish Preparatory School crowned quiz champs at Wembley Stadium

A north London primary school team won this year’s Etgar Jewish inter-school team quiz challenge at Wembley Stadium.

With more than 1,000 children from 28 Orthodox primary schools across the UK taking part, Naima Jewish Preparatory School Year 5 students won first place, with Beit Shvidler from Edgware and King David from Birmingham taking second and third place respectively.

Securing top place in the creative challenge for designing a windsurf for the Israeli Olympic team was Broughton Jewish Primary School from Salford, with King David from Manchester winning the prize for creating a song for Israel.

The school with the greatest overall score was North West London Jewish Day School.

Addressing the excited children, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said: “Etgar is the only event that happens here at Wembley stadium where everybody is a winner.”

Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely told Jewish News she was happy to “see so many Jewish kids wanting to learn about their Jewish identity and about Israel. It’s really incredible, fantastic and brilliant.”

A teacher from Sinai school said “Etgar brings all our children together and really deepens their Jewish identity. We love it so much. It’s the highlight of our school year.”

Teacher Julia Glekin from Wolfson Hillel in Cockfosters told Jewish News it was her first time to Etgar: “I’m loving seeing all the different schools. I’m in charge of a team from Manchester and I’m from Manchester. It’s so amazing to be here with everybody.”

Year 5 pupil Elliot from Wolfson Hillel Primary School said it was “very exciting with the dancing and the food and the quiz was very fun” whilst his fellow student Maya said she loved that “everyone gets an opportunity to show their Jewish knowledge.”

A spokesperson for Etgar told Jewish News: “We were completely overwhelmed and moved by the enthusiasm with which the pupils, teachers, madrichim, guests and staff embraced the celebration and learning at the core of Etgar this year.

“For 3 hours on Tuesday, Wembley stadium was transformed into a wellspring of positive pride in Jewish life and Israel. Children performed exceptionally well on a tough quiz, and deserved every moment of this intensely moving celebration.”