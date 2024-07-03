Naima Jewish Preparatory School crowned quiz champs at Wembley Stadium
More than 1,000 children from 28 Orthodox primary schools across the UK took part in annual Etgar challenge
A north London primary school team won this year’s Etgar Jewish inter-school team quiz challenge at Wembley Stadium.
With more than 1,000 children from 28 Orthodox primary schools across the UK taking part, Naima Jewish Preparatory School Year 5 students won first place, with Beit Shvidler from Edgware and King David from Birmingham taking second and third place respectively.
Securing top place in the creative challenge for designing a windsurf for the Israeli Olympic team was Broughton Jewish Primary School from Salford, with King David from Manchester winning the prize for creating a song for Israel.
The school with the greatest overall score was North West London Jewish Day School.
Addressing the excited children, Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said: “Etgar is the only event that happens here at Wembley stadium where everybody is a winner.”
Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely told Jewish News she was happy to “see so many Jewish kids wanting to learn about their Jewish identity and about Israel. It’s really incredible, fantastic and brilliant.”
A teacher from Sinai school said “Etgar brings all our children together and really deepens their Jewish identity. We love it so much. It’s the highlight of our school year.”
Teacher Julia Glekin from Wolfson Hillel in Cockfosters told Jewish News it was her first time to Etgar: “I’m loving seeing all the different schools. I’m in charge of a team from Manchester and I’m from Manchester. It’s so amazing to be here with everybody.”
Year 5 pupil Elliot from Wolfson Hillel Primary School said it was “very exciting with the dancing and the food and the quiz was very fun” whilst his fellow student Maya said she loved that “everyone gets an opportunity to show their Jewish knowledge.”
A spokesperson for Etgar told Jewish News: “We were completely overwhelmed and moved by the enthusiasm with which the pupils, teachers, madrichim, guests and staff embraced the celebration and learning at the core of Etgar this year.
“For 3 hours on Tuesday, Wembley stadium was transformed into a wellspring of positive pride in Jewish life and Israel. Children performed exceptionally well on a tough quiz, and deserved every moment of this intensely moving celebration.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.