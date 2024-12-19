Neo-Nazi terrorist and Holocaust denier jailed for 10 years
Anti-terrorism officers found 14 knives including some featuring Nazi insignia after raiding Alan Edward's home
A Neo-Nazi terrorist who promoted Holocaust denial online has been jailed for 10 years.
Alan Edward, 55, was convicted in September of inviting support for proscribed terror group National Action and of posting homophobic and transphobic material on the internet, following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.
The father-of-one was convicted of 14 offences, including four terrorism charges.
He was found guilty of possession of a cross-bow, machete, sword, knuckleduster, and arrowheads, which were said to give rise to “the suspicion that your possession was for the purpose in connection with the commission or preparation or instigation of an act of terror”.
Edward was also convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour regarding memes posted on GAB depicting Holocaust denial and of an “anti-LGBTQ+ nature”.
Other statements and memes were “of a racist and antisemitic” nature, the court heard, while some were “aggravated by prejudice relating to transgender and sexual orientation”.
Anti-terrorism officers carried out a search of Edward’s home in September 2022 and found “an armoury” of weapons, including a crossbow with telescopic sights, 14 knives including some featuring Nazi insignia, machetes, a Samurai sword and a stun gun disguised as a torch, prosecutors said.
He was also convicted of cannabis cultivation at his home in Redding, Falkirk, and three charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, including towards the investigating officer.
Judge Fiona Tait handed Edward a 15-year extended sentence, comprising 10 years in prison and five years of supervision on licence following his release, when she sentenced him at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.
He was deemed to be at a “high risk of reoffending” by a criminal justice social report, the court was told.
She issued an order of supervision for 30 years under the terms of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008, and a five-year serious crime prevention order.
The judge told Edward: “It is necessary to punish you and deter others from possessing weapons and engaging in acts of terrorism.
“I do not consider the normal period of licence to be sufficient to protect the public.”
Edward was remanded on September 9, 2022 and his 10-year jail sentence was backdated to begin then.
Defending, Allan MacLeod said Edward spent a lot of time “socialising on the internet” and that a stun-gun he was found in possession of did not work.
He said Edward had been on disability benefits, and had been a carer for a friend.
Detective Superintendent Stephen Clark, head of counter-terrorism investigations at Police Scotland, said: “Edward shared extreme racist and homophobic content online with the aim of stirring up hatred and spreading fear and alarm. His complete disregard for the corrosive impact this could have on our communities heightened these dangerous actions.”
Sineidin Corrins, deputy procurator fiscal for specialist casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “Alan Edward gloried in being a propagandist for an extremist ideology, which exists for a malign purpose, and invited others to support those views.
“The offences he committed were deeply disturbing. But he will now spend a lengthy period in prison to account for his crimes.”
