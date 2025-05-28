Netanyahu confirms death of Hamas top commander in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Muhammad Sinwar, Hamas’s top remaining military commander in Gaza and the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, was killed by an Israeli airstrike earlier this month.

Sinwar, a former commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis brigade and believed to have been involved in the 2006 abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, was rumoured to have died two weeks ago. Reports at the time said his body was recovered from a tunnel in Khan Younis.

In comments made today from the plenum of the Knesset, Netanyahu described Muhammad Sinwar as having been “eliminated”. Many members of the Knesset applauded Mr Netanyahu following his speech, but at least one lawmaker attempted to confront him with what appeared to be a map of Israel, before being escorted away by security.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

However, the Israel Defence Forces have not confirmed Sinwar’s death.

Sinwar was believed to have been hiding in a tunnel adjacent to the European hospital in Khan Younis, alongside some of Hamas’s top remaining leaders, including Muhammad Shabana, commander of the terror organisation’s Rafah Brigade. Israeli airstrikes targeted that area earlier this month. The Hamas-controlled civil defence agency said that 28 people had died in the strikes, while IDF said at the time that it had conducted a “precise strike” on “Hamas terrorists in a command and control centre” believed to be beneath the hospital and an adjacent school.

Reports from Israeli media in recent days suggested that Israeli intelligence had managed to pinpoint Sinwar’s whereabouts at a time when he had arranged to meet fellow commanders, and when he was not engaging in his usual behaviour of having hostages in his immediate vicinity to protect himself from Israeli strikes. Israel’s Channel 12 was told that the country’s intelligence services had continuously tracked Sinwar, but that it refrained from striking “if there’s even a one percent chance that hostages are in the area.”

A previous commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis brigade, Mohammed Sinwar was one of those believed to have taken Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit hostage in 2006.

Palestinian media separately reported the death of a third Sinwar sibling, Zakaria Sinwar, in an Israeli airstrike last week.