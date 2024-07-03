Netanyahu dismisses claims IDF wants ceasefire leaving Hamas in power

Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed a report by New York Times suggesting the IDF top brass wants to see a permanent ceasefire in Gaza even if it “keeps Hamas in power for the time being”.

The report cited six current and former security officials saying that the best way to free the remaining 120 hostages from Gaza is through a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The generals cited in the report also said the IDF forces “need time to recuperate in case a land war breaks out against Hezbollah,” and that a ceasefire with Hamas would also increase the chances of staving off a full-fledged war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Anonymous sources briefed The New York Times that Israel will be prepared to end the war before all of its objectives are achieved. I do not know who these anonymous sources are, but I am here to make it unequivocally clear: This will not happen. The war will end once Israel achieves all of its objectives, including the destruction of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a videotaped statement.

“The Government directed the IDF to achieve these war objectives and the IDF has all the means to achieve them. We will not capitulate to the winds of defeatism, neither in The New York Times nor anywhere else. We are inspired by the spirit of victory,” he added.

The IDF also responded to the report, saying: “The military is pursuing the destruction of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities, the return of the hostages, and the return of Israeli civilians from the south and the north safely to their homes.”

Netanyahu is insisting that “total victory” is near, and that Israel can succeed in defeating Hamas completely and getting all the hostages out, an assessment few military experts in Israel share.

The IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari made it clear after the most recent rescue operation in Gaza which freed four hostages, that not all of the remaining hostages can be freed in similar operation – only a ceasefire deal can.