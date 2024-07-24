Netanyahu invokes Churchill in speech to Congress, urging: ‘Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job’
“Our enemies are your enemies”, Israeli premier warns, pointing to the danger to both countries from Iran
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
In his unprecedented fourth address to the United States Congress on Wednesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned Americans that “Our enemies are your enemies”, pointing to the danger to both countries from Iran and telling Congress that the war in Gaza was “clash between barbarism and civilisation” — a clash which he vowed Israel would win.
And, invoking the words of wartime British leader Winston Churchill, who addressed Congress three times, and who had implored Americans, “Give us the tools and we will finish the job”, Netanyahu declared: “Give us the tools faster and we’ll finish the job faster”.
It was a typically pugnacious Netanyahu speech, full of lines designed to bring the politicians from both sides of the House to their feet repeatedly. The prime minister had insulated himself from early criticism by bringing an entourage of Israelis aimed at capturing American hearts and minds: former hostage Noa Argamani, together with an Ethiopian, a Druze, and a Jewish Israeli, each of whom had shown heroism during the battles following October 7 2023.
Netanyahu acknowledged that there were protests outside the chamber, dismissing them as “not many”. In fact there were an estimated 5,000 protesters on Capitol Hill, while inside Congress’s public gallery people wearing “Seal The Deal Now” shirts— for hostage release — were removed by police.
The prime minister began his address with praise and thanks for President Joe Biden, who, he said, “came to Israel to be with us in our darkest hour”, and described him as “a proud Irish-American Zionist”. But in his hour-long speech he also made sure to thank former President Donald Trump for his support, particularly in the Golan, for moving America’s embassy to Jerusalem, and for his work in brokering the Abraham Accords.
The speech was heavy on rhetoric and light on content: Netanyahu — despite hopes by hostage families — did not announce that a successful deal had been concluded to bring the remaining Gaza hostages home. Instead he reserved his firepower for repeated attacks on Iran and warning that those who supported Hamas, particularly on campus, were “useful idiots”.
Clearly Netanyahu’s central message was to demonstrate that not a cigarette paper of difference lies between Israel and the United States, each of whom were steadfast friends who relied on each other. But the Israeli prime minister’s message is likely to be overshadowed by President Biden’s much anticipated address to the nation, due to be delivered later on Wednesday.
