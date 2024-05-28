New CEO for Shalva UK

The UK branch of an Israeli organisation for children with disabilities has appointed a new chief executive.

Lewis Bloch, the former head of business development for Si3, a UJIA social impact fund, has stepped into the top role at charity Shalva UK, replacing Gaby Hirsch, who was in post for more than a decade.

Founder Kalman Samuels said: “We thank Gaby Hirsch for her leadership and tireless dedication to Shalva over the last decade and are honoured to have Lewis continue to lead Shalva UK into the future.”

Bloch said: “In the wake of recent challenges, the importance of organisations like Shalva has never been clearer. The Shalva National Crisis Response Centre has provided, and continues to provide, vital support to hundreds of evacuees from Northern and Southern Israel, highlighting the urgent need for ongoing assistance and support. I am honoured to lead our efforts in this endeavour and to be working with the Shalva UK trustees and staff.”