New contact centre for court-mandated child/parent meetings

Court-mandated parent-child contact sessions are often held in uncomfortable surroundings making them difficult, awkward meetings for all parties.

The Jewish Family Centre (JFC) in Temple Fortune is launching a new Child Contact Centre in September. This state-of-the-art facility, featuring dedicated age-appropriate rooms for children and teenagers, is designed to support court-mandated contact sessions and provide a safe, nurturing environment for families in a friendly and neutral space.

This new initiative is unique for the community and the JFC has enhanced accreditation with the National Association of Child Contact Centres (NACCC).

The launch event, which will be held one evening in September, will bring together Family Law professionals, including solicitors, mediators and barristers, to showcase the Centre’s unique offerings and officially open its doors.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce our new Child Contact Centre,” says Sandy Weinbaum, CEO of JFC. “Our goal is to provide a safe, supportive space where children and families can maintain essential connections during difficult times. This Centre is a testament to our commitment to family wellbeing.”

The Centre has a specialised child room and a teenager room, each designed to cater to the distinct needs of different age groups. These thoughtfully created spaces ensure that children and teenagers feel comfortable and secure during their visits. Cameras are fitted in each room and there is space for fully trained supervisors to be present if required.

A young adult who recently visited the Centre commented: “I wish that there had been a place like this when my parents got divorced 12 years ago. We had to see my Dad in a dingy room. It was hard – a place like this would have made it so much better.”

Natascha Lieberman, the Contact Centre manager, added:, “Our facility is unique in its approach to catering to both children and teenagers, recognising that each group has specific needs. We look forward to welcoming Family Law professionals to our launch event, where they can see first hand the exceptional environment we’ve created.”

The evening will include a tour of the Centre’s facilities, a welcome by Natascha, and opportunities for Family Law professionals to connect and engage with the JFC team.

This launch event underscores JFC’s dedication to supporting families and strengthening community bonds. By showcasing the centre’s innovative design and comprehensive resources, JFC aims to establish itself as the premier choice for court-mandated contact sessions.

jewishfamilycentre.org.uk