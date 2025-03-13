New North London shul closes pre-school for community space revamp

New North London synagogue has made the “difficult decision” to close its Gan Alon pre-school at the end of the academic year due to declining numbers.

In a statement to members on Thursday, the shul cited “changing childcare needs” as part of the move to transform the space into a “dynamic, multifunctional centre”, complete with “a welcoming community hub, expanded baby and toddler programming, enhanced space for Shabbat and festival services, and a flexible, family-friendly environment that fosters connection and belonging throughout the week.”

The Masorti shul’s co chairs, Vicky Fox and Bruce Rigal, said: “We are deeply grateful to the dedicated staff, families, and children who have been part of the Gan Alon community over the years. This has been an incredibly difficult decision, taken after much research and consultation. We recognise the impact it has on staff and families and are focused on supporting all those affected.

“As we transition into this new phase, our commitment to young families remains stronger than ever. This has created an opportunity to create something truly special—an engaging, flexible, and welcoming space that reflects the changing needs of our community.”

Jane Pescow, Gan Alon’s pre-school manager said: “After 30 wonderful years running Gan Alon Preschool, I’ve met many wonderful families and colleagues. With my excellent team, we have provided a happy, nurturing Jewish environment for Gan Alon families and their children. Now it’s time to move on, but as we say, ‘Once a Gan Alon child, always a Gan Alon child’.”

Marking the end of a “cherished institution”, NNLS says it remains “dedicated to supporting young families in new and innovative ways” and will fully collaborate with its members over the coming months to both meet the “evolving needs of young families” and “create a vibrant and inclusive space that strengthens Jewish life for the next generation.”