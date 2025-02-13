New rabbinic couple for Barnet synagogue
Rabbi Lister and his wife Miri joined the community of 913 adults and 261 children in January
Barnet synagogue has welcomed a new rabbinic couple to serve its community.
Rabbi Moshe Chaim Lister and Rebbetzen Miri Lister joined the shul in January following the departure of Rabbi and Rebbetzen Landau.
Born in Jerusalem, Rabbi Lister attended Menorah Primary School, Hasmonean High School and then studied in Yeshivas Bais Yisroel and the Mir Yeshiva, before attaining semicha at the Jerusalem Kollel under the auspices of Rabbi Yitzchok Berkovits.
He is currently working towards a Master’s degree in Jewish Education. Rabbi Lister is a keen runner and footballer and plays the clarinet.
Rebbetzen Miri Lister was born in Melbourne, Australia, before moving to London at 14 years old. She attended Menorah High School and then went on to Gateshead New Seminary where she studied photography and hairdressing alongside her religious studies.
An experienced early years teacher, the Rebbetzen is currently studying for a psychology and counselling degree.
Tony Cohen, chair of Barnet Shul said: “The Listers joined Barnet Shul in mid-January. In that short time, they have brought a great energy to our community. Many new ideas have been put into practice within the first few weeks which has resulted in our services being attended by significantly more members. We feel with the Listers at Barnet, our community will grow from strength to strength and we are all looking forward to seeing how things develop in the future.”+
Prior to taking up post in Barnet shul, the Listers were the assistant rabbinical couple at Bushey United Synagogue for three years. The couple have three children, Chava (5), Yonah (3) and three-month-old, Abe.
