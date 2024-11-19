New survey launched on work antisemitism

A survey has been launched encouraging British Jews to document their experiences in the workplace, a year on from October 7.

The survey — a collaboration between the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, and Work Avenue — follows a similar survey run by Work Avenue in November 2023. It found that almost four in 10 Jews responding to the survey had experienced antisemitic comments from colleagues or clients.

But because the ongoing war is continuing to affect workplaces across industries and in trade unions, the new survey intends to ascertain the degree of antisemitism and other problems facing Jews at work.

President of the Board of Deputies, Phil Rosenberg, said: “Whether you, or anyone you know, have been faced with egregious antisemitism, simple silencing, or no antisemitism at all, we are interested to know the problems Jews have been experiencing at work over the past year, and what effect this has had on the British Jewish community.”

Claudia Mendoza, chief executive of the JLC, added: “Results from this survey will also directly assist one of our key Forge the Future projects, cultivating external allies, where Jewish community lay leaders are approaching senior leaders in various sectors across civil society to address anti-Jewish racism within their organisations.”

To complete the survey, visit: https://theworkavenue.org.uk/antisemitism24/