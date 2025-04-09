New York street renamed in honour of fallen hostage Omer Neutra

A poignant street renaming ceremony took place in Long Island on Sunday to honour Captain Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli soldier killed during the Hamas-led massacre of 7 October.

Manetto Hill Road in Plainview was officially dedicated as “Captain Omer Neutra’s Way” in tribute to the 22-year-old, who grew up in the area and served in the Israel Defence Forces. His body is still believed to be held in Gaza.

Following the ceremony, Omer’s parents, Ronen and Orna Neutra, issued a video statement standing alongside Adi and Yael Alexander, the parents of 20-year-old Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli IDF soldier who is believed to be alive and among the 59 hostages still held by Hamas.

“We’re standing here in Plainview, Long Island, New York, dedicating this street, Manetto Hill Road. It is now dedicated to Omer Neutra, after our son: Captain Omer Neutra’s Way. And it’s a tribute to his dedication to Israel and to the Jewish people. We’re very blessed to have such a community,” the Neutras said.

They called on US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met on Monday, to urgently prioritise the release of the hostages.

“We’re here calling on President Trump… to do everything to bring the 59 hostages home,” they said.

“Among them, Edan Alexander – his parents are here – a brave IDF solider who is known to be alive, and Omer Neutra, our son, to come home and to get a proper burial in the land of Israel. It has to happen now. And we’re calling them to act swiftly and bring all the 59 hostages back home.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which released the video and images from the event, has continued to campaign internationally for the immediate return of the hostages. The group has also expressed concern over Israel’s renewed military operations in Gaza, with the Neutra family previously criticising the government’s March decision to resume strikes while hostages remain in captivity.

Captain Neutra, who deferred university in the US to serve in the IDF, was remembered during the ceremony as a brave and committed soldier whose legacy continues to inspire.