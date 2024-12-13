New York’s Jewish community honours Modi
The Big Apple's Jewish council (caucus) thanks comedian for 'spreading a message of love through dark times'
Comedian Modi Rosenfeld was honoured by New York City Council’s Jewish members of Congress (Caucus) this week.
The Israeli-born celebrity (his family emigrated to the US when he was seven) was an honoree at the Council’s Chanukah celebration at City Hall.
The Caucus told Rosenfeld that ” just as the miracle of the oil brought light into darkness, you have been a beacon of strength and unity, shining brightly during these challenging times.
“As we honour both the past and the present this Chanukah season, we celebrate the beauty and resilience of your Jewish heritage, drawing inspiration from its light. In commemorating Jewish Pride this Chanukah season, we are reminded of the vital importance of standing up to against antisemitism and intolerance, and reaffirming our commitment in fighting all forms of hate.”
In a statement shared with Jewish News, Modi said: “Thank you so much to the City Hall Jewish Caucus for this incredible honour and for bringing us together to celebrate the festival of lights. It’s truly special to be recognised by a community that has always been at the heart of my comedy and my life.
“Chanukah is about resilience, about finding light in dark times—and if there’s anything comedians understand, it’s making people laugh even when life feels uncertain. We take what’s difficult, what’s complicated, and we turn it into something that brings people together.
“In a time when our community faces challenges, I feel lucky to use comedy as a way to celebrate our shared stories, to connect people, and, hopefully, to remind us all that even when the world feels divided, laughter has the power to unite us.”
