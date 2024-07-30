Newly elected Labour MP made chair of parliamentary body challenging antisemitism

Scottish Labour MP Joani Reid has been elected new chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Antisemitism.

Joani Reid was confirmed in the important role this week, with Jewish Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky made an officer of the APPG alongside former minister for technology Saqib Bhatti MP and the Liberal Deomcrat MP Christine Jardine.

Confiming her appointment in the role, Reid said:” I am honoured to have been elected as Chair of the APPG against antisemitism. I look forward to working with colleagues across the political spectrum to address this pernicious and all too persistent scourge in our society.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Reidwas overturned a huge SNP majority in the East Kilbride and Strathaven seat at the general election, and was previously a councillor in Lewisham, south London tackling a range of issues including community cohesion.

She is the grand-daugher of trade union legend Jummy Reid, who died in 2010 aged 78, having been renowned for his leadership of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders work-in the 1970s to stop Edward Heath’s Tory government closing down yards.

Monday’s meeting of the APPG was chaired by Lord John Mann, with Baroness Jane Ramsey and Luke Akehurst MP also in attendance.

Danny Stone MBE, chief exective of the Antisemitism Policy Trust said:”The APPG Against Antisemitism and its members have played a crucial role in advancing the fight against antisemitism whether that be through driving improvements to policing, Internet regulation or discourse in parliament.

“I’m proud that the Antisemitism Policy Trust is continuing to support the group in this new parliament and look forward to helping the new team to deliver change.”