Newly elected Labour MP made chair of parliamentary body challenging antisemitism
Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky was also elected as an officer of the APPG on Antisemitism, now chaired by Joani Reid
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Scottish Labour MP Joani Reid has been elected new chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Antisemitism.
Joani Reid was confirmed in the important role this week, with Jewish Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky made an officer of the APPG alongside former minister for technology Saqib Bhatti MP and the Liberal Deomcrat MP Christine Jardine.
Confiming her appointment in the role, Reid said:” I am honoured to have been elected as Chair of the APPG against antisemitism. I look forward to working with colleagues across the political spectrum to address this pernicious and all too persistent scourge in our society.”
Reidwas overturned a huge SNP majority in the East Kilbride and Strathaven seat at the general election, and was previously a councillor in Lewisham, south London tackling a range of issues including community cohesion.
She is the grand-daugher of trade union legend Jummy Reid, who died in 2010 aged 78, having been renowned for his leadership of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders work-in the 1970s to stop Edward Heath’s Tory government closing down yards.
Monday’s meeting of the APPG was chaired by Lord John Mann, with Baroness Jane Ramsey and Luke Akehurst MP also in attendance.
Danny Stone MBE, chief exective of the Antisemitism Policy Trust said:”The APPG Against Antisemitism and its members have played a crucial role in advancing the fight against antisemitism whether that be through driving improvements to policing, Internet regulation or discourse in parliament.
“I’m proud that the Antisemitism Policy Trust is continuing to support the group in this new parliament and look forward to helping the new team to deliver change.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.