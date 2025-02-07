Nigel Farage warned ‘words have consequences’ after traitor criticism of Attorney General

Nigel Farage has been warned his “words have consequences” after he posted an inflammatory attack on attorney general Richard Hermer KC in which he suggested the barrister “hates our history and our country”.

The Reform UK leader has sparked concern after sharing an article published by The Telegraph newspaper detailing a podcast Lord Hermer had contributed to for his former chambers Matrix, in which he spoke of past racism and the British empire.

Farage shared the article on the social media platform X, writing:”Lord Hermer hates our history and our country.

“His role in the betrayal of our national interest over the Chagos Islands is unforgivable. Starmer should fire him.”

The article came on the back of sustained political attacks on Hermer, who is a Jewish Labour Movement member, from the likes of former Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick, over claims he holds “far-left” views which he has now brought to government in his role as Keir Starmer’s legal adviser.

Responding to allegations that Hermer “hates our country” the leading human rights KC Adam Wagner posted on X:”This is getting out of hand – predictably – turbo charging of attacks in recent years on lawyers generally and especially lawyers who sometimes represent clients against the state.

“Lord Hermer is a politician now and should not be immune to public criticism for that reason but referring to him (and Starmer) as ‘traitors’ and spreading the nonsense that Hermer “hates our history and our country” is well beyond reasonable, especially from a senior politician.

“Words have consequences – and riling people up on the basis that lawyers and politicians are ‘traitors’ can lead to worse things than critical posts from me.”

Wagner later added a second post, which included an antisemtic conspiracy theory suggesting Hermer was “Starmer’s Mossad handler.”

Jewish News has been alerted to several comments underneath Farage’s post which contain sneering references to Hermer’s Jewish background.

Nick Dampier responded to Farage’s attack, posting on X:”Another member of the Jewish Labour Movement, Nigel. These lobbyists thankfully don’t hold the same power as they do in the US but they need to be tossed out on their arse.”

Another X user @TomVocara posted a screenshot of the Attorney General’s family background, which included his upbringing as part of a “blue-box Jewish family.”

While someone posting under the username LastTrueRoman said:”Hermer is a globalist who epitomises the self hating weak spined and grovelling example of modern British politicians. He should be arrested and charged with treason.”

Hermer has repeatedly stressed his commitment to the rule of law, and to international law. He has also stressed that in his role as Attorney General he is duty bound to make legal rather than political decisions.

Appearing at the Jewish Labour Movement’s annual conference in January, Hermer defended the government’s decision to suspend 30 arms export licences to Israel last year. He also told the audience he believed it was possible both to “love Israel” and share a deep concern over human rights abuses against Palestinians.

Hermer has come under renewed pressure over the past week for his role in offering advice over a possible controversial Chagos Islands deal between the UK and the government of Mauritius.

He admitted he had to recuse himself from giving advice to the Government because of potential conflicts of interest.