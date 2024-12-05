Nightingale Hammerson named best small care home group at industry awards

Nightingale Hammerson won an award at the National Care Awards at London’s ExCel.

Naming it best small care home group, judges praised the Jewish community residential home team for its “heartwarming” work with schools, “bringing generations together and involving young people/children to bridge the ageing and isolation gap.”

Jenny Pattinson, chief executive, said: “It is incredible for the team to be recognised for the exceptional care we provide across our two beautiful homes. Personally, it is both a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside and lead such a high skilled and wonderfully compassionate team. Our homes are very much a community where we live, work, learn and play in an environment that supports our health and well-being and enables lifelong relationships between the generations which enhance our lives.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Nightingale Hammerson group provides residential, nursing, dementia and palliative care to more than 200 residents from the Jewish community in their homes: Nightingale House and Hammerson House, Wohl Campus.