No.10 declines to confirm Starmer and Netanyahu have spoken following Iranian attacks

Downing Street has refused to confirm that Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu after the strikes or whether Israel had informed the UK of its plans ahead of time.

But No.10 sources insisted that the Israeli strikes against Iran had not come as a complete surprise as a result of the increasingly tense situation of recent days.

“Our priority is to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, that’s in no-one’s interest … we’re working closely with all our allies to press for that diplomatic solution,” a Downing Street spokesman said on Friday.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The PM’s spokesperson also reiterated that the UK did not take part in Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme.

It remains unclear whether the UK would offer any support to Israel, as it did last November, if Iran mounted sustained attacks on Israel in response to latest onslaught.

The comments followed criticism of the UK government’s response to Israel’s action from politicians including Suella Braverman who described a statement from Starmer earlier as “shamefully weak but predictable response.”

“Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East standing up for freedom against the tyrannical Iranian mullahs and their brutal regime, “Braverman added. “Israel has my full support.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch also said:”Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

“Our immediate focus must be on stabilisation — working with allies to prevent further escalation. “But let’s be clear-eyed about the reality. The world is becoming more dangerous, and Britain must be ready to defend itself.”

Earlier the Prime Minister had issued a statement calling on “all parties” to “reduce tensions urgently” after Israeli strikes on Iran, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy was due to chair a Cobra meeting to discuss the esacalting situation on Friday afternoon.

Starmer’s spokesperson would not say if there had been a request for help from Israel to counter the drones or whether the UK would help in the event of a request, saying he would not comment on operational or intelligence matters.

The UK is working closely with allies to press for de-escalation after Israeli strikes and is prepared to take “every diplomatic step” to prevent Iran developing nuclear weapons, Downing Street added.

Asked if the UK is involved in nuclear talks with US and Iran, he said: “On Iran’s nuclear programme, it is more advanced than ever, and it is a clear threat to international peace and security.

“We’ve urged Iran to continue engaging with President Trump’s offer of a negotiated solution and we continue to liaise closely with our partners on this.

“We remain committed to finding a diplomatic solution but are prepared to take every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, including through snapback, if necessary.”