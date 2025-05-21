No.10 rejects Israel’s claim that UK’s tougher stance over Gaza only helps Hamas
Keir Starmer's spokesperson brands the action of Hamas as 'deplorable'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
No.10 has firmly rejected claims that the only group to benefit from the UK government’s tougher stance on Israel over the continuation of the Gaza war is Hamas.
Asked by Jewish News about the charge made by both Israel’s foreign ministry and by the Conservative Friends of Israel group, Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said:” No, the UK is a close and long-standing friend of Israel.
“Israel suffered a repugnant attack by Hamas on the 7th of October.
“Hamas’s actions are completely deplorable, and they must release the remaining hostages immediately.”
But the Prime Minister’s spokesperson said the Starmer had issued a joint statement with France and Canada, and the UK had announced sanctions and the pausing of negotiations for a free trade agreement with Israel because it opposed further military expansion in Gaza, and the lack of aid supplies into the Strip.
After David Lammy announced new measures against Israel on Tuesday, the Palestine Information Centre, a Hamas-affiliated news outlet, claimed the group welcomed the joint statement from Starmer, France and Canada.
Israel’s foreign ministry posted on X:” When you’re praised by Hamas — a jihadist terrorist organization that murders children and rapes women — you’re on the wrong side of history. ”
Conservative Friends of Israel’s parliamentary chairs Lord Pickles and Suella Braverman also claimed:”Suspending trade talks with Israel benefits no one but Hamas… the Labour Government’s decision risks jeopardising our vital cooperation and will embolden Hamas as it continues to hold 58 hostages.”
Despite its strong condemnation of Israel’s increased military attacks in Gaza, the joint statement had actually stated that Hamas could play no further role in the region, and must release the hostages immediately.
Downing Street did not rule out the possibility of the UK imposing further sanctions on Israeli ministers either, with finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and defence minister Israel Katz believed to be among those being watched for further evidence of inflammatory rhetoric.
At PMQs in the Commons Starmer rejected calls for the UK to stop the supply of parts for F-35 fighter jets, after an MP claimed Israel uses them to “drop bombs on starving children.”
The Prime Minister hit back at the claim made by the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman during PMQs saying she “doesn’t know the detail at all.”
In terms of her calls for the UK stop selling Israel parts for the jets, the PM said the UK does not give the parts directly to Israel.
It contributes into a “pot” where parts for the jet go,” he added.
“If we were to stop that, they couldn’t be used by other countries in the other conflicts, including those in which we are involved,” said the PM.
“They’re not sold directly. They go into a pot. If we were to stop that, they wouldn’t then be available to others around the world who desperately need them in the conflicts they’re engaged in, and that’s why we won’t do it.”
