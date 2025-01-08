Sinai school graded ‘outstanding’ in all areas in latest Ofsted inspection

Europe’s largest Jewish primary school has been rated as ‘outstanding’ across the board by education officials Ofsted.

Following its inspection in November, the Kenton-based school received the highest grading across all areas including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision (nursery and reception).

Remarkably, the school was also told there were no areas for development.

Headteacher Juliette Lipshaw, who was once herself a Sinai pupil, said: “An outstanding school does not happen overnight. It is years of hard work, commitment, energy, drive, ambition and passion that come together in a relentless pursuit to be the biggest and best Jewish primary school in Europe.”

She added: “We are a big school, with a big heart. We look after the whole child and know our children individually.”

Inspectors noted that “pupils grow and thrive at this nurturing caring school”, the working relationships between staff and pupils are “warm and caring” and pupils’ attendance is high “because they want to be in school every day.”