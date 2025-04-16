Noa Argamani named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people

Former hostage Noa Argamani has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world for 2025.

Abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023 alongside her boyfriend Avinatan Or, she was rescued by the IDF after 245 days in captivity.

Writing Argamani’s profile for Time, former second gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff noted that the viral video of her being abducted “is forever seared into my soul.

“She was joyfully dancing with so many others at the Nova music festival when Hamas launched its brutal terrorist attack. As she was kidnapped into Gaza on a motorcycle, her harrowing expression became a symbol of the pain and trauma Jews worldwide, myself included, continue to feel.”

He adds that following her rescue after 245 days of “pure hell”, Argamani has “shown extraordinary courage and humanity in speaking out for the remaining hostages, including her ­partner Avinatan Or.”

Emhoff and his wife, former US vice president Kamala Harris vow to “stand with Noa in fighting for the release of all the hostages. We cannot give up until every one of them is home.”

He says that Noa’s advocacy “has ­illuminated Hamas’ extreme brutality, but more importantly, her bravery has embodied Jewish resilience and strength even in the worst moments. She is living proof to the world that, despite everything, ‘we will dance again’.”

Speaking after her rescue, Argamani, who had a front row seat at the inauguration of current US president Donald Trump, said she was “deeply grateful to my family, friends, and all who amplified our voices when we couldn’t speak. To everyone who supported my family and gave of themselves during this long ordeal – it’s deeply moving to return home and learn of all the good people who helped.”

She vowed to use her platform to remind everyone of the remaining hostages in captivity “including my partner, Avinatan Or, from whom I was separated at the moment of capture.”

Posting on her social media Twitter/X account on Wednesday, Argamani said she was “deeply honoured” to be included in the Time 100 list and “grateful that this recognition continues to shine a light on the hostage crisis and the horrific attacks of October 7th. It’s a powerful reminder of the urgent need to keep speaking out.”

Also featured in the list are Jewish actors Adrian Brody, Scarlett Johansson and Rashida Jones, make-up guru Bobbi Brown, Mexico’s first female president Claudia Sheinbaum, Meta (Facebook) chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and the Anti-Defamation League’s chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt.

