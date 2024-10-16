Nova survivor thanks Jewish community for support
Former IDF soldier Omer Yaacobi addressed 100 people at event for Israel social service provider British Emunah
A survivor of the Nova music festival massacre last night thanked the community for their “unbelievable support” over the past year.
Omer Yaacobi shared his powerful testimony with over 100 Jewish community members and allies during an event hosted by Emunah at Finchley Reform Synagogue.
The former IDF combat fighter recalled his excitement at attending the Nova festival with twelve of his closest friends.
“We arrived on October 7th at 4.30am and for the first few hours there was great music with people coming together to dance and feel free.
“Yet, by 7.30am, the party was over. We saw over 200 missiles fired from Gaza- just three miles away- in one hour.”
Omer then recounted scenes of panic and chaos as thousands of attendees attempted to flee the area.
“We tried to drive away but the narrow roads were blocked up and we heard terrible noises of people being shot around us.
“Only then did we truly realise our borders had been breached and the Hamas terrorists had invaded with the sole purpose of murdering our people.”
The 25-year-old spent the next 12 hours hiding and moving slowly away from the scene of the massacre, encountering dozens of others all attempting to flee.
“I knew I had to focus to survive. That’s what they train you for in the IDF- for those moments when all falls apart.”
Eventually, Omer made it five miles to the town of Patish, which had managed to keep terrorists at bay. 1,000 people from the festival sought safety by nightfall on October 7th in the town.
“Luckily for me, all of my friends made it home safe, but many did not.”
In total, 364 festival goers were murdered and another 44 taken into Gaza as hostages. Some are still being held.
Remarkably, by 7.30am the next day- after being awake for 36 hours straight- Omer was called up to the reservists.
“I was very ready to go and serve my country. I’d spent a whole day feeling completely helpless where all I could do was run and hide.”
Omer spent the next 24 hours witnessing appalling scenes during a clean-up operation. Most alarmingly, he recalled finding an eight-year-old girl in her bed who had been executed at point-blank range.
Yet, despite the harrowing experience, Omer recalled an “amazing feeling” upon his return into central Israel.
“I saw the strong Jewish spirit. People were hugging us and bringing food and drinks. I felt Israel was united and we stood strong.”
His remarkable fortitude was put to the test throughout this period: Omer went a staggering 64 hours without sleep.
Reflecting on the evening, Julia Kay, chief executive of Emunah, told Jewish News: “It is incredibly important for people to hear a soldier’s perspective of what happened on October 7th. You can witness scenes on television, but when you hear a testimony in person it has a whole different meaning.
“As the third largest social service provider in Israel, we (Emunah) continue to provide a huge amount of trauma and PTSD therapeutic services to families and soldiers right across Israel. They really need our support at this difficult time.”
Among the attendees was Mike Freer, former Conservative MP for Finchley and Golders Green. He told Jewish News of his determination to “show my continued support for Israel and keep hearing the testimonies of survivors.”
He added: “I worry that those in Israel don’t realise just how many friends they have in the diaspora- we are the silent majority.
“As friends and allies of the Jewish community, we need to speak up and raise our voices.”
In concluding his testimony, Omer was focused on the mission at hand.
“As soon as I land back in Israel this week, I will be going straight back into Gaza. I do so proudly, clear in our goal of finishing the war and bringing the hostages back.
