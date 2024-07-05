Ocado stocks Israeli company’s plant-based meat steaks in UK first

Redefine Meat this week launched its plant-based alternative to flank steak into Ocado, the first major UK retailer to take it up.

The new listing marks the first time a plant-based alternative to flank steak would be available for consumers to buy and cook at home in the UK. It follows the success of the award-winning Redefine Flank within food service outlets in more than nine countries amid widespread acceptance from meat-lovers, vegetarians and vegans alike.

The ‘new meat’ is now available for purchase in Ocado and in Switzerland via Coop. This will be followed shortly in the Netherlands via Jumbo, Albert Heijn and Crisp with Germany and Italy are also set to adopt it.

Redefine’s Flank Steak, which has been endorsed by leading chefs, meat experts and butchers, has been featured on restaurant menus since 2022 and is the first plant-based premium cut to be sold at scale worldwide.

The Redefine Flank Steak is produced at scale using a patented additive manufacturing process at the company’s factory in the Netherlands. The wheat and soy protein-based product is designed to mimic the texture, taste and mouthfeel of beef steak, contains 25g of protein and is made entirely from plant-based, non-GMO ingredients and natural flavours. The company said it generates 90 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to its animal-based equivalent.

Israeli Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat, said: “When we founded Redefine Meat six years ago, we had a bold and seemingly impossible target of launching a premium-quality steak for mass consumers to buy and cook at home. Today marks a historic milestone in that journey, expanding the fast-growing new-meat category to give consumers direct access to chef-quality steaks. Having focused much of our journey to date on refining our products to meet the quality standards of the highest echelons of the culinary world, we’re proud to bring the fruits of this labour directly to consumers through our best-in-class retail partners.”

Zee Ahmad, Senior Buyer – Frozen at Ocado comments: “We’ve expanded our Redefine Meat offering to Ocado customers by launching the first premium-quality plant-based steak in the Ocado range. We’ve been pleased with the performance since the launch in late 2023 and are really happy with the glowing shopper reviews. We hope they’ll enjoy the new Redefine Flank Steak just as much and look forward to seeing sales grow through the summer.”

The Redefine Flank (rsp: £8/2x100g) joins the rest of the Redefine Meat range of vegan meat alternatives at the online retailer, including its take on Pulled Pork and Pulled Beef, Bratwurst, a Lamb Kofta Mix, a Premium Burger and Beef Mince.

redefinemeat.com