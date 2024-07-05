Ocado stocks Israeli company’s plant-based meat steaks in UK first
The Redefine Meat Flank Steak is now available for purchase for the first time via the major supermarket chain with more European countries set to adopt it
Redefine Meat this week launched its plant-based alternative to flank steak into Ocado, the first major UK retailer to take it up.
The new listing marks the first time a plant-based alternative to flank steak would be available for consumers to buy and cook at home in the UK. It follows the success of the award-winning Redefine Flank within food service outlets in more than nine countries amid widespread acceptance from meat-lovers, vegetarians and vegans alike.
The ‘new meat’ is now available for purchase in Ocado and in Switzerland via Coop. This will be followed shortly in the Netherlands via Jumbo, Albert Heijn and Crisp with Germany and Italy are also set to adopt it.
Redefine’s Flank Steak, which has been endorsed by leading chefs, meat experts and butchers, has been featured on restaurant menus since 2022 and is the first plant-based premium cut to be sold at scale worldwide.
The Redefine Flank Steak is produced at scale using a patented additive manufacturing process at the company’s factory in the Netherlands. The wheat and soy protein-based product is designed to mimic the texture, taste and mouthfeel of beef steak, contains 25g of protein and is made entirely from plant-based, non-GMO ingredients and natural flavours. The company said it generates 90 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to its animal-based equivalent.
Israeli Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat, said: “When we founded Redefine Meat six years ago, we had a bold and seemingly impossible target of launching a premium-quality steak for mass consumers to buy and cook at home. Today marks a historic milestone in that journey, expanding the fast-growing new-meat category to give consumers direct access to chef-quality steaks. Having focused much of our journey to date on refining our products to meet the quality standards of the highest echelons of the culinary world, we’re proud to bring the fruits of this labour directly to consumers through our best-in-class retail partners.”
Zee Ahmad, Senior Buyer – Frozen at Ocado comments: “We’ve expanded our Redefine Meat offering to Ocado customers by launching the first premium-quality plant-based steak in the Ocado range. We’ve been pleased with the performance since the launch in late 2023 and are really happy with the glowing shopper reviews. We hope they’ll enjoy the new Redefine Flank Steak just as much and look forward to seeing sales grow through the summer.”
The Redefine Flank (rsp: £8/2x100g) joins the rest of the Redefine Meat range of vegan meat alternatives at the online retailer, including its take on Pulled Pork and Pulled Beef, Bratwurst, a Lamb Kofta Mix, a Premium Burger and Beef Mince.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.