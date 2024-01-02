Oh yes they have! JW3 panto nominated for two national awards

For two silly, joyous hours over four equally fun weeks, JW3’s first-of-its-kind Jewish pantomime, Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, rocked audiences in the Finchley Road building. And now the Hood and the Pig have come to national prominence, as the show has been nominated in two categories for the prestigious Offie awards — best panto performance and an individual nomination of Josh Middleton for best musical director.

The Offies — or Off West End Theatre Awards — are a national institution, and the awards in a variety of categories are much prized by the small theatres whose productions are nominated.

Raymond Simonson, executive director of JW3, said: “We’ve always loved to explore the place along the hyphen in ‘British-Jewish’, to look at British culture through a uniquely Jewish lens, and at Jewish culture through a British one.

“We started discussing the idea of creating the first professional Jewish panto well over a year ago, while thinking about JW3’s contribution to strengthening British-Jewish culture over our first decade. We were excited about the idea of playing with this most British of theatre traditions and finding the unique JW3ish twist on it.

“It was a calculated risk to go for it and to create the longest-running show that we’ve ever staged, with 33 performances over four weeks. I’m thrilled that audiences have embraced it so wholeheartedly. We’ve had loads of Jewish school groups, end-of-year trips, three and four generations of families, birthday party groups, celebrities, and lots of non-Jewish families from across London — all filling JW3 with their laughter, singing, and repeating the silliest of the jokes out loud! Feedback from so many people had made it clear that the community needed this, especially right now. A chance for two hours to come together and laugh and enjoy a proudly British-Jewish, heimishe, fun show”.

Praising the “brilliantly talented…arts creatives that we brought together for the panto”, Simonson added that he believed the pantomime had “created a new annual winter tradition for the community that will grow and grow over the years”.

“At a time when it seems that the only conversations about Jews in mainstream media are about antisemitism or Israel-Gaza, I’m pleased that we’re helping ensure there are also some more positive conversations about the Jewish community and culture. This is what we’ve become known for over the past decade, as the home for Jewish culture and conversation”.

The Offies winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday February 25