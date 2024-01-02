Oh yes they have! JW3 panto nominated for two national awards
Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig in two categories for prestigious Offie awards — best panto and an individual nomination of Josh Middleton for best musical director.
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
For two silly, joyous hours over four equally fun weeks, JW3’s first-of-its-kind Jewish pantomime, Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, rocked audiences in the Finchley Road building. And now the Hood and the Pig have come to national prominence, as the show has been nominated in two categories for the prestigious Offie awards — best panto performance and an individual nomination of Josh Middleton for best musical director.
The Offies — or Off West End Theatre Awards — are a national institution, and the awards in a variety of categories are much prized by the small theatres whose productions are nominated.
Raymond Simonson, executive director of JW3, said: “We’ve always loved to explore the place along the hyphen in ‘British-Jewish’, to look at British culture through a uniquely Jewish lens, and at Jewish culture through a British one.
“We started discussing the idea of creating the first professional Jewish panto well over a year ago, while thinking about JW3’s contribution to strengthening British-Jewish culture over our first decade. We were excited about the idea of playing with this most British of theatre traditions and finding the unique JW3ish twist on it.
“It was a calculated risk to go for it and to create the longest-running show that we’ve ever staged, with 33 performances over four weeks. I’m thrilled that audiences have embraced it so wholeheartedly. We’ve had loads of Jewish school groups, end-of-year trips, three and four generations of families, birthday party groups, celebrities, and lots of non-Jewish families from across London — all filling JW3 with their laughter, singing, and repeating the silliest of the jokes out loud! Feedback from so many people had made it clear that the community needed this, especially right now. A chance for two hours to come together and laugh and enjoy a proudly British-Jewish, heimishe, fun show”.
Praising the “brilliantly talented…arts creatives that we brought together for the panto”, Simonson added that he believed the pantomime had “created a new annual winter tradition for the community that will grow and grow over the years”.
“At a time when it seems that the only conversations about Jews in mainstream media are about antisemitism or Israel-Gaza, I’m pleased that we’re helping ensure there are also some more positive conversations about the Jewish community and culture. This is what we’ve become known for over the past decade, as the home for Jewish culture and conversation”.
The Offies winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday February 25
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.