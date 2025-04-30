The Foundation for Jewish Heritage works in the UK and internationally on the preservation of Jewish built heritage at risk.

We have an impressive leadership, an ambitious mission and our work is growing.

Here is our website – https://www.foundationforjewishheritage.com/

We are now looking to appoint an experienced Operations Manager to join our team, helping to ensure the smooth running and development of our charity.

Given the nature of the role, candidates would need to live in the London area.

Here is a link giving more details including how to apply – https://www.foundationforjewishheritage.com/post/we-are-recruiting-operations-manager

For more information, contact Chief Executive Michael Mail at michaelmail@foundationforjewishheritage.com