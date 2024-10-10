OPINION: 50 under 40 – a new list for a new technological world

What a difference a decade makes. In today’s connected world, digital and technology are no longer isolated fields synonymous with coders, engineers or Silicon Valley superstars; they have infiltrated every aspect of our lives and business.

This rapidly-evolving landscape made the idea of compiling a list of those under 40 making waves in the digital and technology world both timely and incredibly exciting, and follows the success of our Creatives and Media 60 under 40 list, which was published in July.

The outcome is not merely a collection of names but a snapshot of innovation, resilience and the diverse application of technology across a variety sectors. From fintech (financial technology) and healthcare to environmental sustainability and entertainment, the influence of tech has become ubiquitous, breaking traditional boundaries and redefining what it means to be a leader in the digital age.

Ten years ago, a list of this nature would have looked very different. The list was completed late last year but has been held back because of the Israel-Gaza war. Perhaps one completed this year too would have looked different. An 80 under 40? Such is the nature of this rapidly advancing sector.

Who had heard of Generative AI a few years ago? Today, it is used across numerous industries, be it automating customer service or creating personalised content. It could even be used to write an opinion piece about a list showcasing those making waves in the tech and

digital sectors…

From discussions among the judges, it quickly became apparent that, today, tech and digital is far more than the Silicon Valley superstars; the developers, engineers, IT specialists, those working at the major tech companies. The community is full of its own tech superstars. From app creators to start-up founders (a particularly strong area on the list) – both the more established and ones-to-watch, to digital marketeers (another competitive category), to consultants, SEO specialists and tech-for-good trailblazers, there is a real breadth of digital expertise to be celebrated. Full disclosure: the judges were unable to whittle it down to a final 40 so it has been extended to 50. People were eligible if they were under 40 at the time of the closing date.

However, even a 50 under 40 is not exhaustive. It never is. People are still contacting me with names that perhaps should have been on the Creatives and Media list, so if we have left anyone out thus far, we are very sorry; these lists are only as successful as the nominations. Do contact us and we would welcome making room for more.

Despite the depth of nominations, female representation within tech remains disappointingly uneven.

While it was encouraging to see women making their mark on this list, they are still underrepresented. Women make up only a fraction of tech professionals and even fewer hold leadership positions. This disparity is often attributed to a combination of factors; perhaps there is not enough encouragement for girls to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields, or an unwelcoming workplace culture. Perhaps there is a gender bias and difficulty securing funding.

These challenges not only serve to highlight the importance of initiatives aimed at promoting diversity in tech, not as a tick box but as a driver of innovation, and the importance of initiatives that recognise women making a huge impact in the space.

We are committed to recognising not only these digital and tech stars, alongside the creative innovators, in the community but Jewish News has lists planned to showcase those within other sectors, including property, financial services and start-ups.

A big thank you goes to our sponsor, LABS, and to the judges for their time and input. Even as technology reshapes our world, identifying and celebrating the nuanced achievements of our community’s top tech entrepreneurs remains a distinctly human endeavour. It is one that we hope you enjoy reading.

