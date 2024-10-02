OPINION: When we might have been brought to our knees, we rose to our feet

On 2 December 1917, thousands of people crowded into Kingsway Hall in Holborn, central London, for a Zionist rally. At that time, the notion of a Jewish State had long been considered by many as little more than a distant dream, but just one month before, the British Government had declared its public support for “the establishment of a national home of the Jewish people”, in what we know today as The Balfour Declaration.

Though some remained sceptical, Chief Rabbi Joseph Hertz gave a stirring address in which he declared his belief that regardless of the many obstacles, a State of Israel was possible:

“Difficulties? Of course there are difficulties!” he exclaimed. “The task of laying the foundations of a new Israel must be one of long toil and severe trial. But a people that for twenty-five centuries stood victoriously against the storm of time, possesses vitality enough, patience enough, idealism enough, to rise, with the help of God, to the level of this unique, world-historic opportunity.”

More than a century later, I believe his inspiring optimism still rings true.

October 7th introduced the world to acts of barbarity and evil, many people believed were no longer possible. Yet, when a person is raised on a diet of hateful propaganda, which casts Jews as the eternal enemy and which lionises martyrdom and terror; when a person is taught that unspeakable acts of murderous violence are the highest service to God; when a person is denied any hope of a better life by leaders who misappropriate international aid to enrich themselves and fund yet further terror; tragically it is unsurprising that such a person should fling themselves at the feet of evil.

In May, I visited Columbia University in New York, where Jewish students have been told to “go back to Poland” and where the words, “Go Hamas, we love you… we support your rockets too…” have been gleefully chanted. At Universities here in the UK we have seen calls for “Zionists off our campus” and Jewish students violently attacked for refusing to declare their support for Hamas.

It seems that for some young people, living in the unprecedented comfort and freedom afforded to them by western democracies, the cheap thrill of associating themselves with a cause to which they have little proximity and apparently little understanding, takes precedence over the wellbeing of Jewish students.

Yet, over the last year, we have also seen countless examples of breathtaking heroism. Like Kindergarten teacher Tali Hadad from Ofakim, who, having run out of her home while still in her pyjamas to rescue her injured son, repeatedly ran back into the danger to rescue others who had been hurt. Or, like Youssef Ziadna, a Bedouin Israeli who drove his minibus into the gunfire at the Nova Music Festival, saving thirty lives.

There has also been an extraordinary response to the trauma of October 7th from right across the Jewish world. Almost overnight, prayer services were organised, fundraising drives established, rallies held, and campaign organisations set up.

At the very moment when the Jewish people might, God forbid, have been brought to our knees – we rose to our feet. And that is where we have remained. Despite the calls for Intifada on our streets, the abuse of our students on campus and the demonisation of Israel in the media, Jewish communities around the world have stood tall in defence of justice and truth.

As history has proven, at moments of the greatest peril for the Jewish people, our resilience, our creativity, and our trust in God have helped us to stand victoriously against the storm. The story of the Jewish People is one of struggle and survival against the odds, repeated in every generation. Yet every setback, no matter how great, has served only to strengthen our spirit and our resolve.

At Kingsway Hall, Chief Rabbi Hertz concluded his remarks with a reference to the fascinating metaphor found in Psalm 126, which is sung in Jewish homes before Grace after Meals every Shabbat and Festival: “Restore our fortunes, O Lord, like the streams of water in the Negev.”

For months, the Negev desert appears to be a picture of desolation, but an unusual feature of the topography there is that a single downpour of rain can quickly convert the dry ravines into rushing streams.

Within a matter of days, as if by magic, vegetation is conjured, and the desert becomes an Eden. “Israel and its future have often appeared bleak,” Chief Rabbi Hertz said. “But let the dew of restoration descend upon it and the dry riverbeds will be transformed into living streams of faith, freedom and righteousness.”

We know now that he was proven right. The Jewish People would not only go on to survive the most horrific crimes ever perpetrated, but to thrive, reestablishing a Jewish State, which is indeed overflowing with streams of faith, freedom, and righteousness.

Difficulties? Of course there are difficulties. But ultimately the destiny of the Jewish people, in our homeland and around the world, is to bring light where there is darkness, wisdom where there is ignorance and peace where there is conflict.

May we merit to realise that destiny speedily, in our days.