OPINION: The whole community is invited to dance with us at London Pride
We refuse to allow Jews to be edged out of spaces - so we're throwing a Jewish LGBT+ Pride event of our own
This weekend, for the first time, the London Pride parade will be Judenrein (Jew Free). This comes after Keshet and the West London Synagogue, who run the Jewish grouping, were forced to pull out as Pride in London could not guarantee the safety of our marchers.
Over 1.5 million people turned up for London Pride in 2023. If we do not act, this will be the largest event in UK history from which Jews will be excluded.
After a year in which Jews have been attacked in the streets and Jewish businesses vandalized, Jews are now unsafe at major public events. Now Pride, but what next? It’s time for our Jewish community to stand up!
We must not allow Jews to be edged out of spaces. We must reclaim our right to celebrate Pride alongside all other communities. So we are throwing a Jewish LGBT+ Pride Event of our own, and the whole community is invited to celebrate Pride with us.
This isn’t about politics or what views we may have on the conflict thousands of miles away. This is about antisemitism here in London, and we will not allow this to be a Jew-free Pride.
We know that the vast majority of Londoners are decent people and the vast majority of the LGBT+ community too. So let’s turn up, let’s celebrate, and together let’s out-dance hate.
We call on everyone in the Jewish community: gay and straight, to come together and join us at our event on Saturday; to demonstrate that we as Jews belong at Pride, in London, and in this country; to show those who would exclude us that we won’t stop dancing and our love is stronger than their hate.
Join us: Saturday 29th June 2pm – 4pm at Miznon Soho (8 Broadwick Street, W1F 8HW) for a defiant celebration of LGBT+ Pride and of Jewish Pride.
We will dance again!
David & Max
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.