OPINION: Celebrating Dangoor: the programme that inspires diversity and growth

At the bottom of my desk drawer, underneath the pens and post-its, sits a rather crumpled A5 envelope that has travelled with me as my roles (and offices) have changed. The envelope was one of the takeaways from the final session of the Dangoor Senior Leadership programme (DSLP) in which I was a participant from 2017 to 2018. The cards inside – each written by a member of my cohort – share honest reflections on my strengths, leadership style and areas for development. It is a reminder not only of the lasting impact of the programme but also of the very talented leaders whom I got to know so well.

This week, Lead, the leadership development division of the Jewish Leadership Council, has announced the newest 2025-26 cohort of the DSLP. Participants are drawn from all sectors of the community: cultural, social care, public affairs and community development. They hold various roles including senior management, fundraisers, strategists, finance professionals and religious leaders. The high quality of participants is immediately apparent with a mix of lay and professional participants that makes this programme so unique.

It enables participants to ‘hear the other side’ and for those of us in the community who find ourselves in both camps, to share best practice on how to blend these roles.

What is even more striking this year is the diversity of experience and background of the participants. The champion of cognitive diversity Matthew Syed points out that the most complex problems in society cannot be addressed by individuals alone but rather by collective intelligence: “When you can optimise the cognitive diversity – that is to say, the different insights, perspectives and information – then you get a stronger result.’

With strong representation from all parts of the community, including geographically, this DSLP is well placed to achieve this. The breadth of the group will lead to rich challenging discussions, and it is likely that there will be less adherence to the communal norms that can hijack creative thinking and ambition in our community.

Aside from the quality of the participants, the DSLP provides its’ participants with models for strategic planning, envisioning, ideas generation and dealing with challenge and emphasises the need for reflection, introspection and an evaluation of leadership qualities. The result of the programme since 2017 has been the development of a language of leadership that is shared amongst all graduates of the programme – a shorthand for communal professionals that is not only employed in our respective charities but has led to greater collaboration.

The mutual understanding and depth of relationships formed through DSLP have reinforced relationships across communal charities. Thanks to the DSLP, a network of trusted partnerships is easily initiated and cooperation is maintained.

I don’t know whether every DSLP graduate still holds on to an envelope filled with advice and morale-boosting comments from their fellow participants. However, I am certain, that every one of them leaves the programme with the tools, skills and network to deliver their organisational objectives, drive change, empower others and plan for the future needs of our community.

Learn more about the DSLP 2025-26 cohort at thejlc.org/dangoor