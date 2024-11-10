OPINION: Experiencing Leeds as a true centre of Jewish collaboration

One of the great benefits of Jewish Care’s membership of the Jewish Leadership Council is the connection we can make with communities across the UK. I tend to spend more time in the summer visiting Jewish Care resources and communities away from London.

In August, the JLC’s Yorkshire and East Coast regional manager Leo Brosh, organised a full day visit to Leeds which was an eye-opening experience that underscored the strength and resilience of the Jewish community in this vibrant city.

My time spent at various local organisations reaffirmed our shared mission of care, support, and integration within our communities. One of the highlights of my visit was touring the MAZCC, a community hub that beautifully bridges the gap between generations. The MAZCC is more than just a centre; it is a thriving space where the old and young come together, fostering inter-generational relationships that enrich the community. The atmosphere was filled with energy, laughter, and a genuine sense of belonging, reflecting the community’s commitment to inclusivity.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

I was particularly impressed by Leeds Jewish Housing Association’s supported living options, a testament to the foresight of those who invested in large plots of land to create a sustainable living environment for the community.

The sheltered schemes linked directly to the community centre provide essential services like activities and food, making it easier for tenants to engage with one another. Furthermore, plans for regeneration to build family homes show a forward-thinking approach to community development, ensuring that the needs of local residents are met as they evolve.

Another standout feature of the Leeds community is the Henry Cohen Campus, which offers education and care from early childhood through adulthood. The integration of welfare and services with youth support exemplifies a holistic approach to community well-being.

The innovation and commitment of those working in these services were inspiring, showcasing a strong dedication to Jewish values and pride. It was especially interesting to see the continued success of the Zone, the city’s place for young people, something even most community’s across London have lost. As a youth and community worker, I spent my formative years working in such places and that Leeds has managed to retain such a provision is testament to the great leadership of the community.

During my discussions, it became clear that the challenges faced by my counterparts in Leeds closely mirror those of Jewish Care. This similarity opens the door to collaborative problem-solving, allowing our organisations to work together. Addressing issues such as planning for care can benefit from a united front, ensuring that we leverage our collective strengths to support the wider community effectively.

I also witnessed the tangible benefits of collaboration during my visit. The partnership between the staff of Jewish Care and LJWB, particularly those who participated in the Dangoor Senior Leadership Programme, is fostering a new generation of middle leaders. These individuals are stepping into greater responsibilities and creating connections that will elevate both organisations to new heights.

Leeds itself is a city rich with opportunities, ranking second only to London in financial services in the UK. It boasts a thriving cultural scene, diverse retail options, and excellent transportation links, including fast trains to London. The Jewish community in Leeds is lively and vibrant, with many young families choosing to settle here due to the affordability of housing, access to schools and synagogues, and the overall safety of the neighbourhoods.

The community’s commitment to care, innovation, and collaboration is inspiring. I look forward to strengthening our ties with local organisations and continuing to address the needs of the Jewish community together. The future is bright for Leeds and other Jewish communities would do well to model their futures on the city.