OPINION: Faith communities working in partnership can pave the road forward
Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg and Chief Imam of Scotland Sayed Razawi says the responsibility for building a cohesive society just rest with law enforcement alone
The past eighteen months have posed challenges to social cohesion in the United Kingdom and beyond. Developments in the Middle East have affected communities globally, contributing to heightened sensitivities and concerns. In the UK, this has been reflected in a rise in both antisemitism and anti-Muslim sentiment, which is a cause for deep concern.
Domestically, recent incidents of violence have further unsettled our society. The appalling attack in Southport last summer, which claimed the lives of three innocent children and left eight others grievously injured, caused widespread shock and grief, shared by people from all backgrounds and creeds. It therefore compounded the tragedy when that understandable anguish was manipulated into indiscriminate hostility towards entire communities based on faith or ethnicity.
The violent reprisals against Muslims, migrants, and other minority groups that followed were wholly unacceptable and contrary to shared values of justice and human dignity.
In the United Kingdom, we are fortunate to live in a democracy that upholds the freedoms of expression and assembly. It is right that individuals should be able to express their views and advocate for justice through peaceful demonstrations and vigils. However, these rights must be exercised responsibly and within the bounds of the law. There can be no justification for violence, intimidation, or the targeting of religious institutions. Faith buildings—mosques, synagogues, churches, temples, and gurdwaras—must remain spaces of sanctuary, free from fear and disruption.
We therefore welcome the announcement by the Home Secretary that the forthcoming Crime and Policing Bill will introduce enhanced legal protections for places of worship. These new measures will provide law enforcement agencies with the necessary tools to uphold the right to freedom of expression while ensuring that sacred spaces are safeguarded against threats and acts of hostility and intimidation.
This legislative development aligns with the commitments set forth in the recent Drumlanrig Accords, a historic declaration of solidarity between Muslim and Jewish leaders in the United Kingdom. Presented to His Majesty King Charles earlier this year, the Accords affirmed the necessity of protecting religious institutions and promoting mutual understanding. The signatories pledged:
- To uphold a shared commitment to openness and respect, while ensuring that places of worship remain secure and peaceful environments for reflection.
- To safeguard each other’s sacred spaces and foster an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect.
- To acknowledge the importance of security and the sensitivities surrounding religious sites, reinforcing our collective duty to protect them.
While legislation can provide necessary protections, the responsibility for building a cohesive society cannot rest solely with the law, politicians, or law enforcement agencies. It is incumbent upon all of us—including faith communities—to cultivate empathy, foster relationships, and work together to bridge divides. In doing so, we can help shape a society that serves as a model of coexistence in an increasingly fractured world.
We remain committed to playing our part in building a stronger, more unified Britain, where all communities feel safe, respected, and valued.
- Phil Rosenberg, President, Board of Deputies of British Jews; Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, Chief Imam (Scotland) and Director General, Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society
