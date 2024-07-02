OPINION: I will continue to be a friend and advocate for the Jewish community

As I step down as MP for Finchley & Golders Green it is natural to look back at what has been achieved as well as also contemplate what was still left to do. Had I stood for election again and been re-elected I wanted to continue to work for continued investment in local infrastructure e.g. sustainable housing (not overbearing tower blocks), more school places, more services at Finchley Memorial Hospital and a fairer deal on police numbers for the Borough. However, my successor will have their own ideas.

Looking back, I am proud of my record as a constituency MP. Being one of those ‘morning people’, I got up at 5am and was usually at my desk in Westminster by 6am. Clearing emails early allowed me to have a clear day but also built a reputation for rapid response (typos included – but at least people knew the response had come from me!). Of course, no MP pleases everyone and not everyone liked the response. I always said ‘you’ll get an answer, even if you don’t like it.’! I always tried to be straightforward and be honest when what they wanted to happen simply wasn’t going to; either as an MP I didn’t have the power or what the constituent wanted wasn’t realistic.

Of course, more times than not, I was able to help. It was often the little ‘victories’ that made the job worthwhile. Two cases come to mind. One of my early campaigns was to improve the breast screening services locally. Take up was poor and the scanners needed to be digital. I ran a campaign to raise awareness of getting checked and take up improved. One woman wrote to me saying my campaign encouraged her to be checked and they found cancerous cells, but early enough. One other case that is memorable is a constituent who was disabled and had racked up countless parking tickets. Appeals were unsuccessful and thousands of pounds had accrued in unpaid fines. To make things worse the constituent had applied for numerous loans, incurred application fees but had been turned down. I managed to get the parking fines cancelled, the application fees returned and importantly a blue badge and social care support.

Not all cases are as transformational, most are routine enquiries about council issues, housing, immigration, the NHS or constituents sharing their views. I was fortunate to have a super-efficient office team that ensured our workload was handled efficiently.

Of course, other highlights are best described as ‘big ticket’ items. Securing the junction re-design of Henly’s Corner, ensuring the No13 bus route remained, protecting the funds for the rebuild of Finchley Memorial Hospital, nagging the NHS to provide a permanent breast screening unit inside the new hospital, then having the screening centre become the foundation of the new Community Diagnostic Centre. I will always remember the Sunday spent planting 1000 crocuses near the ‘Naked Lady’ at Henly’s Corner alongside volunteers from the community. Each crocus to remember 1000 children murdered in the Holocaust.

Alongside local issues, I helped change UK laws and government funding. The religious premises security fund was born out of me nagging David Cameron and the then Home Secretary Theresa May to provide funds to protect Jewish premises, not just Jewish state schools.

Campaigning to protect shechita (I even visited a kosher abattoir to see for myself how it operated). The criminalisation of residential squatting was based on problems local families had – some coming home from holiday or just a night out to find someone squatting in the home. Equal Marriage which put same sex relationships on an equal footing, an option I and my husband quickly availed ourselves of. Working to have Pep and PrEP available on the NHS to combat HIV and securing HPV vaccinations for boys & men to protect them from human papillomavirus and the cancers that can ensue.

So big ticket or hyper local issues, it’s been an amazing 14 years as the MP for Finchley & Golders Green. When I got involved in public life locally the Jewish community embraced me, and I embraced the community. I will continue to be a friend and advocate for the Jewish Community I know and love.